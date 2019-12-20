9 Things To Look For When House Hunting

The only thing more exciting than finding your dream home is the moving day. And in the earnestness to get to the Big Day, you may easily botch the house hunting.

Since buying a house is a huge financial investment and long-term commitment, you should make a purchase that is safe and right.

In this post, we will talk about the essential things to look for when house hunting. Of course, home buying is a matter of personal choice. Therefore, you must rank these aspects in their level of importance for you and then decide which ones can make or break the deal.

Enlisted below are a few things to consider before making the most important decision of your life.

Location Matters

Estate agents at Radcliffe & Rust believe that the most important aspect to consider when house hunting is “The Location”. It is wiser to compromise with other features of the property, but not the locality and neighborhood.

Of course, once you move in, you can make changes with time to improve the interiors and curb appeal of the property, but you cannot change your home’s location.

When you go house shopping, consider a few things like the home’s proximity to your office, community centers, shopping centers, hospitals, gas stations, schools. Also, think about the charm of the neighborhood. Make sure that the area, not just the house meets your expectations.

And, So Does Size

You must have a general idea of what size and dimension house you want before you go out house shopping. This must include the number of bedrooms and bathrooms and the max/min square footage.

The size of your house will depend on your need. While you may think your dream house should have five baths and five beds but the idea is impractical if you are going to live there alone.

A larger house can definitely accommodate your whole family, and also leave you some space to set up a home office, smaller homes offer a lot of pros. They are cheaper, easy to furnish and maintain. However, how small you can go also depends on you.

In a nutshell, it is always better to figure out your space needs before you go house hunting.

Not To Forget The Price

It’s not the estate agents’ job, but yours to set a budget for your new home. Set a minimum/ maximum budget, and stay within the range. While you must not miss a chance of a good bargain, there is no wisdom in breaking the bank.

Hire a real estate agent and tell them your budget, so that they can show you listings accordingly. Make sure they do a comparative market analysis for the current price in the locality you absolutely love.

Furthermore, if your heart is set on a particular property, evaluate the hidden costs required for the repair and maintenance work.

Resale Value

As mentioned before, buying a home is the biggest financial investment you will ever make. It is not something that you do every month or every year; therefore, you must take into account the home’s resale value and consider whether the new home is a good investment or not.

Now, this decision might conflict with the location or the neighbourhood. That is why you must be able to strike a balance between all these factors to get a good return on your investment along with comfort all year round.

Exteriors

Besides the resale value, consider how the house looks from the exterior. Does it scream Vanilla or Belgian chocolate? Does it match your interests? Is the outdoor area attractive? Does the entryway have appropriate lighting? What about the garden? Will it fit your lifestyle?

A home’s curb appeal can say a lot about the condition of the house. So, analyse every aspect of the new home’s exterior before closing the deal.

Foundation Issues

The curb appeal of the house does not matter a bit if the house has foundation issues. In the majority of cases, such problems can be fixed, but the cost of repairs and maintenance may vary. The home inspection is one of the most essential tasks to perform when comparing the properties you like.

The qualified inspectors will look for cracks, leaking ceilings, damaged roofs, and check other problems related to the plumbing and electrical appliances. One of the biggest dangers of buying a house without inspecting it is finding out that the foundation was constructed properly, but the ground beneath it shifted.

Storage Space

If you are thinking to cut costs by looking at older homes, you must know that they come with little to no storage space. In fact, they have small closets. So if you have a lot of old furniture that you are thinking to dump in the storage, reconsider your choice.

Newer homes have comparatively larger closets and built-in storage cabinets. You may also consider islands and peninsulas for storage, but that would mean sacrificing your living space.

Ventilation

While you may love the house for its curb appeal, make sure that it is well-ventilated. Proper ventilation will prevent air pollutants from affecting the health of you and your family. Besides that, it will also help control the moisture level in the home, decreasing the chances of mould and mildew during the rainy season.

That said, ensure every room of the house has windows or ventilation outlets. If you enjoy sunlight, look for homes that have open fronts.

Security

The importance of security cannot be underestimated. If you wish to live a hassle-free day-to-day life in your new home, you must keep security as your topmost priority. While resale value may be a factor in mind when comparing properties, your family’s safety is worth more consideration.

Final Thoughts

All the houses you look at will have their own sets of pros and cons. Ultimately, you have to decide which factors matter the most to you, which ones you can compromise on and which ones you can’t live with.

House hunting can be overwhelming and stressful, but if you know what you are looking for, you can make the entire process easier for yourself.