9 Easy Ways to Improve Your Family’s Health

Everyone wants to lead a long and healthy life. That is an easy thing to do if you start earlier in life before all the diseases start piling up.

If you want to improve your health and your family’s well being, there are some easy changes you can make in your life to accomplish it fast and with ease.

Here are some ways that will help you not only feel better, but they will keep you healthy and you will be able to stop worrying about your children having a long and good life.

Healthy Home Cooking

Having a healthy diet is the easiest way to improve your family’s health. We are all used to eating fast food or something out of a box. When you switch to healthier food choices your overall health will improve.

It is recommended to fill one-quarter of your plate with lean protein, one quarter with good-quality carbohydrates and the rest with vegetables. Try to eat as much as you can at home and you can make cooking a fun activity for all of you.

Try out new healthy recipes and don’t be afraid to let your kids help you with cooking. Introduce new flavors and try out different cuisines. You can even make desserts together and swap the extra sugars with better, healthier choices.

Start Moving

There are a lot of things that you can do for your family to get moving without it sounding like it is an exercise. If you and your children spend too much time in front of the TV or sitting down with the smart device in your hands, you need to start doing something about it.

Create an active family time that will include going to the park and playing some ball games. Take a family bike ride or just go on a walk together.

Get exercise balls for everyone and instead of sitting on the couch, sit on the exercise ball. This will improve your posture and stabilize your core.

Food Swaps

Creating a healthy lifestyle can be as easy as swapping one food with another. Make a few small changes to your food choices every day. Here are some things you can replace with another and with that, you will improve your family’s overall health.

Replace chips with popcorn

Replace ice cream with frozen yogurt

Replace salad dressing with vinegar and lemon juice

Replace cupcakes with banana bread

Replace vegetable oil with extra virgin olive oil

Sleep Regimen

The good night’s sleep is the most important step towards a healthier life. You need to introduce a sleep regimen and try to sleep at least 7-8 hours every night.

Try to sleep in a cooler room that is dark and avoid using any artificial light sources, even for little kids. If you have to use extra light, opt for warmer colors, like red or orange that will not disturb the sleep.

On Sleeping Ninjas there is a review of several types of mattresses, which you should definitely check out. If you don’t choose a good mattress, you will wake up tired and you might feel pain in your body.

When kids have enough sleep, they are in a better mood and have more energy for physical activity.

Clean the Air

If you live in a big city, you are probably aware of how polluted the air we breathe is. Think about investing in an air purifier for the whole house so you can stop worrying about the air inside your house.

Mold, dust mites and other indoor allergens should not be taken lightly. Make sure to vacuum your home at least once per week. Change the bedding at least two times per month and wash your kids’ stuffed toys frequently.

Another thing you can do to clean the air in your home is to get some plants and if you have pets, remember not to let them sleep in the same room as you.

Get a Dog

Even though this does not sound like something that would help your family get healthier, it’s actually quite the opposite. Getting a dog will teach your kids to be responsible and that will show later in life.

When you have a dog, you have to walk it at least two times a day and with that you get exercise without feeling like exercising. You could make it a family activity and spend time with each other while walking around the neighborhood.

Having the company of a dog while you go for a run will not only improve your health, it will also keep you safe.

Drink More Water

If you want to make your family happier and healthier, you need to get them to drink more water. Always have a few water bottles with you, especially in warm, summer days.

Kids play out a lot and they tend to forget to drink water, or just postpone it because they don’t want to pause the game they are playing. Remind them to drink water and, if needed, go after them with the water bottle.

Remember that if you feel really thirsty, you are already dehydrated. That could lead to health issues and even physical danger. Drink water throughout the whole day.

Play Games

Wellness is not just about physical health. Make sure you train your brains as well and take care of your mental health.

There are a lot of games that you can play with your family, that will help develop the brains of your little ones and protect you and your partner from diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Working on a puzzle together will help all of you work on your critical thinking skills. Memory games, charades and problem-solving games will help you improve your mental health.

Have Routines

Routines are important for a healthy family. Have breakfast at the same time every day. Try to have the same routine for lunch and dinner, but if that is not possible, try to stick to at least the breakfast routine.

Go to sleep at the same time at night and wake up at the same time. This will help you minimize nighttime misbehavior and the morning routines will help you go out the door faster.

Setting up a to-do list may help you set the rules in a fun and easy way. Include the chores, exercising and healthy meals on that list. You can even sync it with every smart device so you can all keep track of each other and motivate one another.

The sooner you start doing these things, the better. If you are not sure how to do it, or where to start, pick something that you know it will be easy to incorporate in your daily life. Don’t look at this list like a chore list.

Everything can be done with ease and you won’t even notice when you change your lifestyle for the better. Your body will be thankful and after a short while you will notice the difference in your overall health.