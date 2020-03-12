8 Ways Organic Essential Oils can Improve your Health in 2020

Essential oils have always been an important part of alternative medicine and with numerous health benefits they have, it is pretty clear why. Sometimes there is no need to turn to medications since essential oils may be just what you need to alleviate some symptoms you have. Besides being very useful, it smells divine, so using essential oils will be a complete treat to your senses. Here are some advantages that you should keep in mind.

Balance your hormones

By using thyme, geranium and clary sage essential oils, you can significantly improve the balance of your hormones. These oils have a proven effect on testosterone, thyroid, cortisol, progesterone, and estrogen. Women who have health conditions such as PCOS, infertility, menopause or PMS can turn to one of these oils to help their bodies regulate hormone levels and fight the symptoms related to these conditions. One of the best ways to use these oils is to mix them up with the coconut oil and massage them into your skin. It will get absorbed and besides smelling amazing, you will notice improvement of your symptoms after regular use.

Boost immune system

Substances such as ketones, ethers, phenolics, esters, and terpenes found in the essential oils can help you boost your immune system. If you have been noticing that you feel all range of symptoms similar to flu, you can boost your immunity a little by using oils such as cinnamon, peppermint, frankincense, eucalyptus, lemon, ginger, myrrh, and oregano. Each of these oils shows various positive effects that can help you improve your immune system.

Fight infections

If you have been dealing with bacterial, viral and fungal pathogens, it may be time to turn to oregano oil since it is one of the most powerful natural antibiotics. With regular use, you can fight Candida Albicans, Helicobacter Pylori and Staphylococcus Aureus which are pretty persistent and very hard to handle. Frankincense oil has shown significant anti-tumor, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory effects in lab researches, so it is definitely something to look into if you want to protect your body from various diseases.

Improve digestive health

Our digestive health is the foundation of overall health. If you have issues in this area, you can be sure that the quality of your life will decrease. This is why it is necessary to react in a timely manner and fight the problem as soon as you notice the first symptoms. If you are prone to constipation and indigestion, turn to ginger essential oil because it is pretty beneficial for this particular problem. It can also help you with abdominal pain and nausea. On the other hand, peppermint oil can significantly relieve symptoms of IBS after regular use. Also, you can try oils such as juniper berry, black pepper, marjoram, lemongrass, and fennel.

Raise energy level

Sometimes we simply feel tired and drained and instead of turning to medications, we can help ourselves by using oils. Certain oils such as rosemary, eucalyptus, lemongrass, lemon, and grapefruit can help us increase the oxygen level in our brain which means that you will feel refreshed and energized.

Boost concentration

Certain essential oils are so potent that they can improve cognitive abilities in people suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties, they can help you fight all sorts of issues. With the regular use of oils such as peppermint or lavender, you can improve your concentration or fight stress. Sometimes all we need is to relax and breathe deeply. It can help us release all the tension built up inside. These oils also have sedative and calming effects.

Help you cope with stress

It is not easy to deal with everyday issues and stay relaxed. During tough times anxiety can be triggered which can make our days harder. Essential oils such as frankincense, rose, orange, bergamot, Roman chamomile and lavender are the best choice when you are looking for the calming and relaxing effects. The smell of essential oils can significantly reduce depression and anxiety. Various researches showed that women with postpartum depression felt significant improvement after regular use of oils.

Alleviate pain

Aromatherapy has shown many positive effects concerning dealing with the various types of pain, but particularly gynecological, obstetrical and postoperative types of pain. By applying oils to the places you feel pain, you can significantly reduce the pain you feel. One study shows that people who experience neck pain can fight it by applying the cream that contains peppermint, lavender, black pepper, and marjoram oils.

The study showed that it is necessary to apply it to the painful area continuously for 30 days for significant effects to be noticed. This is a very short period if we take into consideration just how problematic it can be to feel constant pain. Dealing with various aches and pains may be just the best option you can choose.

Regular use of essential oils can help you improve your sleep quality and finally get some rest. Just put a few drops of lavender oil in a glass of water and put it next to your bed or spray it on your pillow. You can also rub it into your skin or have a bubble bath with few drops of this oil in it. Natural remedies are powerful and can definitely help you deal with various symptoms that medicine couldn’t help you with.

If you have sensitive skin, mix it up with some carrier oil such as olive or coconut oil and rub it into your skin. Not only you will deal with the main issues that impact the quality of your life, but you will also notice that your skin is nourished and that it looks better. Having acne can be a pretty big concern, but using tea tree oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. With so many wonderful effects that essential oils have, there is only one question – which one do you like the most?