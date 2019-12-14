8 Signs You Should Consider Seeing a Cosmetic Dentist

Cosmetic dentists can do procedures that exist solely to improve the appearance of your smile. However, there are procedures they can do that are better versions of the procedures conventional dentists do, such as putting in fillings that match the colour of your natural teeth. Yet there are occasions when a conventional dentist is the better choice and you may not need a dentist at all. How can you tell? Here are eight signs you should consider seeing a cosmetic dentist.

You’re Afraid to Smile

If you are reluctant to smile and have been embarrassed about smiling for a while, then you should consider consulting a cosmetic dentist. Something as simple as being ashamed of your teeth could have a significant impact on your self-esteem and can even rob you of some opportunities.

Whether you’re embarrassed about crooked, stained, cracked or otherwise unsightly teeth, cosmetic dentistry clinics like Perfect Smile Spa could help. They can perform any number of procedures to repair, align, strengthen and beautify your teeth. If you’re reluctant to smile or laugh out loud, note that this isn’t just uncomfortable for you. It also makes you seem distant and withdrawn to others, affecting your relationships and your ability to connect with new people.

It Is Getting Hard to Enjoy the Foods You’ve Always Loved

This issue could have a variety of causes. Your bite could be getting worse over time. If you are one of the 20 percent of the population that has an imperfect bite, you’ve probably damaged your teeth in some way. And this can make eating everyday foods difficult.

Most of us often misuse our teeth without realizing it. Your teeth were made primarily to chew food, not to open crisp bags or twist bottle tops. Consult with a cosmetic dentist to learn how you can get your teeth to line up and bite down properly. They can also fix the cavities and uneven teeth that make eating certain foods uncomfortable.

You Have Digestive Problems

Yes, your dental problems could be contributing to digestive problems. Improperly chewing your food could contribute to heartburn, acid reflux or ulcers. Or you just aren’t eating a healthy diet because you can’t eat hard or chewy food, whether it is because you’re missing teeth or it hurts to bite down.

Digestion starts in your mouth through the saliva. Our saliva contains special enzymes that start breaking down food, primarily carbohydrates. These enzymes also react with chime, a type of acid in our stomach that further supports digestion. These two enzymes together facilitate the movement of food through your small intestine. This is why chewing is essential for digestion and to actually get the nutrients in your food.

Your Face Has Changed Shape

Your face can change shape in response to dental issues, though the most dramatic is when you’ve lost all your teeth. You could see similarly bad results if you’ve lost multiple teeth. This could cause the jaw to weaken or even lose bone. That will make you look older. Talk to a cosmetic dentist before you talk to a cosmetic surgeon.

One thing you should pay attention to is the contours of your face. If you notice any changes that may be correlated with teeth issues, see a professional immediately. You may be suffering from an infection that has started deteriorating your jawbone. The issues will only keep on getting worse if you wait.

Your Jaw and/or Head Always Hurts

If your teeth are misaligned or crooked, uneven pressure will be applied to the teeth when you bite down. This can cause pain in your jaw or head. Crooked and misaligned teeth increase the odds of suffering from TMD or temporomandibular disorder. If you develop TMD, the pain could radiate from your head down to your upper shoulder.

If you’re grinding your teeth at night, it will cause headaches and tooth sensitivity. It will also wear your teeth down, and it can even make it hard to hear. There are potential treatments for this from dental Botox to invisible braces and mouth guards.

You Have a Health Condition That Worsens Dental Health

Diabetes wreaks havoc on the body, and that includes your teeth. Cardiovascular disease also affects your oral health. On the flip side, poor oral health can worsen both conditions. If you suffer from either of these health problems, talk to a cosmetic dentist to mitigate the damage to your teeth and protecting your overall health.

Your Teeth are Stained or Discoloured

There are tons of special whitening agents on the market, and if you suffer from staining or discolouration, you may have used a few of them. But most of the time, they only make a negligible difference, and the results aren’t long-lasting.

A cosmetic dentist could even whiten those teeth for you or recommend something else like porcelain veneers for instance. This will usually be the only real solution to extremely stained teeth. Veneers are also great if you want a more uniform smile. So, if you want to get rid of these brown spots, speak with a cosmetic dentist and see if they could be a good option for you.

Your Teeth are Showing Signs of Wear

Just like anything else in our bodies, our teeth deteriorate with age, and for some, the changes come sooner than later. The damage can also be accelerated by bruxism or grinding your teeth. People who often clench or grind their teeth end up with flattening the top of their teeth, making them dull. These could have direct consequences on your dental health if not taken care of. This is another case where a cosmetic dentist might recommend veneers. These will not only restore your smile but provides more stability as well, which will be helpful when chewing.

Conclusion

If you’re suffering from any of the issues on this list, you should consider seeing a cosmetic dentist. Make sure that you work with a clinic with significant experience with the procedure you want, and who is attentive to your needs.