7 Ways to Increase Your Protein Intake

Proteins, as explained by Wikipedia, are made up of smaller building blocks called amino acids. They perform a lot of significant functions inside our body, like the growth and repair of body tissues or the production of hormones, enzymes, and red blood cells. That already explains the sheer prominence of protein as a constituent in the human body.

Its amount of intake varies vastly on body type, weight, work, profession, and a lot of other factors. But if we have to be precise, DRI or Dietary reference intake is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, which equals 0.36 grams per pound. There are many different theories and facts. Each of these theories considers various factors that lead to different figures. However, one thing all of them have in common is the preeminence of protein.

If you are also worried about not having enough protein in your daily diet, here’s how you can increase it. In this article, I will share some of the easiest ways you can practice in your daily diet:

Plant Protein

Even if you aren’t a vegan or vegetarian, there is no harm in adding it to your diet. Both animal or plant proteins have their pros and cons. For instance, it tends to lack the full range of essential Amino Acids but is enriched with a lot of other nutrients. Some of the best sources to include in your diet today would be legumes, chicken peas, hummus, nuts, nut butter, chia seeds, oats, and quinoa.

Dairy Products

Apart from assisting in weight loss and preventing overeating, they also contain a high level of other nutrients. Dairy products will prove to be an excellent addition to your diet, to ascend your intake to natural levels.

Milk, yogurt, and cheese each have a variety themselves, for instance, skimmed milk, whole milk, plain yogurt, cheddar cheese, goat cheese, and so on. Remember, the idea is to have protein-rich dairy products.

Animal Protein

That was a no-brainer considering the high levels of proteins present in animals.

Stats suggest that an average US Citizen is too high in protein because 46% of the total protein consumed in the US comes from animal protein. Of course, there is an argument of bad cholesterol because of the presence of saturated fats in it, but if you chose to add it systematically in your diet, it isn’t a wrong choice.

Protein Supplements

If you are an athlete, I am sure you have already heard about it and probably have a few on your diet. Protein powders and other supplements have become popular around the globe for building the muscles. That does not mean you cannot get it from the food directly. Of course, you can. However, this is a quick and convenient option for all those struggling to get enough from their diet.

Carbs after protein

The idea behind this step is to maintain a healthy sugar level in blood and to eat it before carbohydrates aggregate. That is tested methodology, as glucose and post-meal insulin levels were found lower when eaten after consumption of proteins.

Include it in every meal

There is only a certain amount of protein your body can digest, so it is better to stick to it, and not have all of it in one meal. It has a satiating effect on your body, keeping you or making you feel fuller. Thus studies suggest that you must have 25-30 grams of protein every time you eat.

Protein shakes

Similar to its supplements, you can make your shake with protein powder, or chia seeds, greek yogurt, and other ingredients. They are fast, convenient, and even research proves that consuming them after working out or training maximizes muscle growth and fastens repairs.

Cheese and snacks

Well, this is going to be the best news you have heard today! Chips, pretzels, and crackers are very nutritious. Opposite to that, cheddar cheese contains 7 grams along with fewer calories. Cottage cheese is also very high in protein and is a delicious option for snacking. Plus, cheese does not prove to be harmful to people with high cholesterol as well.

Edamame

Edamame is nothing but soybeans in its unripened form. So, how about you also include it in your diet to leverage from its high protein nature? Studies reveal that just one cup of edamame has 17 grams of proteins and about 180 calories. Apart from being an aid in your diet, it can also reduce blood sugar levels and help weight loss. So let your evening time be about Edamame and Netflix!

It’s up to you.

A high protein diet can not only help you lose weight but also gain muscle and boost metabolism. With 2020 knocking at your door, pledge that you will not avoid its importance in your life and follow a healthier lifestyle.

Follow these tips, and you will be a new person by 2021!