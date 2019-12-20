7 Tips For Buying A Used Truck

Buying a new truck can be an exhilarating experience until you see the price tag. Not to forget, the additional features that you want in your new vehicle can add up in the total cost. So, what do you do? Cut back on some of the latest features to make the vehicle more affordable. Now, you are driving a brand new truck, but suddenly the buyer’s remorse sets in.

Why the buyer’s remorse when you just bought a shiny new vehicle? Probably because your new truck doesn’t have the latest feature you wanted, also, it’s value dropped down 10 per cent the moment you hit the road. And now, you are suddenly thinking, was it worth the compromise.

Do not panic; we have a solution to your problem. You can buy a used truck in the latest model available. By doing so, you will not only save money but also get the features you want without burning a hole in your pocket. Though it may seem an overwhelming affair, we have assembled some tips that can make buying used trucks as easy as a breeze.

Ask The Seller Why They Are Selling It

The first and foremost thing to consider when buying a used truck you like is to ask why the owner is selling it. This might give you a hint about any existing problems or potential issues that may arise.

If the owner tells you that they are selling just because they want to upgrade, then it might not raise red flags. However, if the vehicle is not in good shape, it is wiser to be aware at the very beginning so that you don’t have to deal with repairs later.

Examine The Repair And Maintenance Schedule

When you are satisfied by the reason the seller is selling their truck, it’s time to perform your due diligence. Even if the truck looks well-maintained, you must check its maintenance schedule. Have any parts been repaired or replaced? What kind of repairs have been made? Is there any part that has been subjected to consistent repairs?

If the truck or any of its part has received repairs more than once, then it might indicate towards a more significant problem which cannot be permanently fixed, and hence, you are better off avoiding this deal.

Also, if a truck does not have a regular maintenance schedule, it means the owner has not taken proper care of their vehicle.

Determine the Total Cost

When comparing different models and different deals offered, most people base their decisions on the truck’s price. But, this is the wrong way to go about it.

If you want to make a deal that benefits you for the rest of your life, you must also factor in the cost associated with repairs and upgrades. It includes the total cost of all the improvements that you are planning to make and any repairs that might arise in the near future.

These numbers will determine whether you should buy the truck that is fairly cheap but needs some time and money to look and function the best or you should buy a truck that is expensive but needs minimal improvements before use.

Check The Oil Record Book AND The Oil’s Condition

Oil changing records are as important as the maintenance schedule. So, make sure you check whether oil changes have been performed regularly or not. In the case of scattered records, take caution. This could point towards a major problem that may cause you a lot of money and trouble in the future.

Additionally, inspect the oil levels and condition of the oil. Use an oil dipstick to check the current oil situation. If the oil is dark brown or black in colour, it certainly needs to be replaced. While if it is light brownish, you might still have some time before it needs to be changed.

Consult A Professional

If you can not evaluate the condition of the used truck, it is better to seek help from the professionals. A certified professional can identify the issues you may have overlooked and give you a piece of honest advice whether the particular truck is worth your investment.

While most people hesitate in hiring a professional for a thorough inspection of the used truck either because they don’t want to spend extra bucks from their pocket or they can’t convince the seller to allow for the same. But little do they know that such inspections are worth the money and time.

Explore Ways To Finance Your Truck

Once you have almost finalised your choice, you must check out all the available financing options. Compare loan interest rates of various banks. Talk to moneylenders.

Various lenders have different criteria when it comes to providing financing plans. Sometimes official approvals are subject to inspection. That said if the inspector declares that the truck doesn’t meet the set requirements, financing may not be an option to consider.

Ask For Warranties

Regardless of where you buy the truck from, you are going to spend some money on upgrades and repairs someday. That is why you must ask for an extended warranty from the dealership. Many times dealerships willing offer warranties for their trucks as a guarantee for the condition of the vehicle.

Although the warranties are usually limited, but they help relieve some financial strain associated with repairs that may arise close at hand.

If you are buying from a private seller, ensure that the engine and drivetrain are still under warranty. Furthermore, when you examine the repair and maintenance schedule, check whether the cost of new fittings has been covered by the warranty to avoid future costs should the parts not hold up to the expected period.

Buy From A Reliable Dealer

Buying a used truck is one of the major financial decisions you will ever make. With so many things to do – checking vehicle records, performing a quality inspection, assessing the mechanical operation, and insuring the vehicle, it becomes extremely crucial to make a deal with a reputable seller like malcolmtaylorcommercials. They have an extensive range of trucks to choose from.

These 7 tips can make buying a used vehicle extremely easy.