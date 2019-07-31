7 Proven Steps to Better YouTube Marketing Videos

YouTube is huge. With 1.9 billion always logged-in monthly users and counting, it is a platform to watch for marketers, content creators and other creatives who depend on the video to get their message across.

Video is in high demand. Reports say there are now more of them uploaded to the web per month than the last 30 years of TV programming by the top 3 US TV networks combined, thanks to increasing internet access and video platforms like YouTube.

This increasing consumption of or demand for video is both a blessing and a burden; as quantity and quality must be masterfully matched to convey your message, convince your audience, and convert buyers.

In this post, I’ll highlight seven (7) proven steps to help you create professional marketing videos that produce real results, but before we get into the details, let us see

Some Interesting Video Marketing Statistics

10 Recommended Marketing Videos You Can Make

Site Tour Explainer Video Ads Behind the Scenes Exclusive/New Offers Customer Testimonials Interviews Promotions Celebrations (Anniversaries, Birthdays)

And here are:

7 Steps to Create Powerful and Professional YouTube Marketing Videos

The following steps will help you create really great marketing one

Concepting

Here’s where you determine the concept of your video or what it will be about. Do you want to drive traffic to your newly launched website or landing page, get subscribers, poll or get feedback about your products or services?

Here’s where you answer these questions, and this step can determine every other step to follow including budgeting. It can also help you determine if and who to cast or whether to use animation instead.

This stage is like the foundation or framework for the marketing video you’re creating or building. A strong, solid concept is an enabler of good output.

Storyboarding

This is another key part of the process. Storyboarding involves rough sketching how the video should look like on pieces of cut-out called storyboards.

It involves a graphic sketch of scenes to be seen or created in the video. Storyboards help to glue your idea together and give it some form.

With a good storyboard, you can already visualize how your marketing video will turn out. The output will often be an improved version of the storyboard.

Scripting

Now that you have your storyboard, you need to write a good script to enhance your story or message. Every good video or movie always has a good script behind it.

Your script should be well researched and written to reflect your core message and appeal to your audience enough to convince them to “obey” your call-to-action.

You can write this yourself or hire competent scriptwriters or copywriters to help create a great script for you. This is extremely important.

Casting

A good script is nothing with poor interpretation or translation. This is where casting comes in. You want actors that can effectively convey the message in your script.

Great care should be taken in selecting your cast as the wrong cast can cast a bad light on your marketing video. Influencers or popular faces can add color to your cast.

Fact is, anyone, including made-up cartoon characters, can be cast as long as they can interpret the role effectively and convincingly.

Location

Your location is another important choice to be made. If you’re a local business targeting customer in your locality, you can choose locations that the local people know and love.

This can greatly enhance your message. It can be a museum, parks, gardens, historic sites, etc. Ensure to find out or obtain permits if required, before going to film in a location.

You should brainstorm about possible locations for your video shoot. Other members of your team may know the area better than you do.

Filming

The actual filming is where many focus all their attention on video projects. This is understandable, given that cameras and lights come into action here.

Do you want to film with your mobile phone, camcorder or other professional video cameras? Are you making vertical or horizontal ones? Do you require microphones, lights, what type?

These and more are critical questions to answer in the filming phase. Security, first aid boxes, water, etc., are also required when onset.

Editing

A whole lot goes into editing your videos, what to let, what to let go, what to add or subtract, effects, soundtracks, subtitles, and other bells and whistles.

Another small but important thing to consider is your YouTube thumbnail. A good thumbnail will make viewers want to stop and watch. For more details check oberlo.com. A poor thumbnail, on the other hand, can send the wrong messages and drive viewers away.

There is free video editing software that can help you enhance yours with added features, both free and freemium software and tools.

Conclusion

Your video marketing efforts will yield better results if you follow these seven steps when creating your own.