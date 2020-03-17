7 Important Questions to Ask Professionals When Building a House 2020

Building a new home is a crucial thing in the lives of many people. For example, a couple gets married and, logically, they want to start a new life. For something like that, they will need to get a new home. Because of that, they have two options. The first option is to buy a house from other householders. However, the second option is a much better choice. They can also hire a professional to build a house.

There are many reasons why the second option is the better one. First of all, you will know in advance how much money you need to prepare for a new house. Yet, that is not the only reason. Let’s say that you found a perfect neighborhood where you can live for the rest of your life. Yet, no one in the neighborhood is selling a house which means that building up a new one would be the only choice.

Yet, finding the right professional to do that is a tough challenge. You will find many housebuilders that will guarantee you quality. However, that doesn’t mean that all of them will tell you the truth. Because of that, you should prepare a list of questions that you should ask before hiring one.

Let’s see together which questions exactly you need to ask.

Are You Licensed?

Well, this is the very first question that you need to ask. We do not know exactly where you live. However, in absolutely every place in the world, some sort of license or permission needs to exist. This is proof that everything you do is completely legit and legal.

Of course, if their answer is “yes”, the story doesn’t end there. Ask them to show you their license. If it is necessary, contact a lawyer to confirm that their license is completely legit.

How Long Are You Working?

It doesn’t necessarily mean that a company with 5 years of work experience is better than the one that started working 2 years ago. However, it is good to know how experienced someone is. Despite that, the reason why you are asking this is to see the previous work of the company. This is something like the portfolio of the professional home builder.

When they tell you how many homes they have built, you need to continue with the questions. Do not feel bad to ask to see the references from the previous home buyers. If you want to go further, then you can contact their previous clients and ask for a recommendation. People that are living in the house that your potential client has built had enough time to realize if their work is good or bad.

How Do You Ensure High-Quality Installations of Insulation?

Okay, after you get their license and portfolio, you need to start with more “professional” questions. The first one should be associated with the installation of insulation. You need to ask them how they plan to ensure quality.

There are three different answers that most of the professionals will give you. Some of them are installing the Grade I installation quality for all insulation. Besides that, some companies will ensure that all cavities are filled with a little compression as possible. Finally, probably each home builder will hire a third-party inspector that will confirm that everything is done right.

If you get some other answer, then it is probably better to continue your research.

What Can You Tell Me about Air Conditioning and Heating Systems?

Without any doubt, move forward if the answer to this question is something like “We leave that up to the HVAC contractor.” This is not the answer that a professional home builder will ever give you. Indeed, the HVAC contractor does this sort of thing. However, a builder must explain to you how they are completing the entire process.

Okay, some of them might give you an explanation, but that also needs to be correct. For example, the way it should be done is with proper equipment selection, room-by-room load calculations, and duct that is suitable for the right airflow to each room.

If the home builder is not involved in these two systems, that doesn’t mean the company is not professional. In that case, the best possible answer is that they are using the services of third party HVAC designer. Because of that, they should contact the third party to explain the entire process.

Do You Possess a Preference for Duct Location?

The wrong answer of a home builder would be “We always put them in the attic”. The reason why this is wrong is simple – the attic is vented. Indeed, this is a common practice outside of cold climates. Yet, that doesn’t necessarily mean this method is right.

A lot better answer would be that they try to get the ducts into conditioned space. It is good to know that, in some cases, this means that the home builder will move the conditioned space boundary to include the attic or the crawl space.

Can I Meet All the Parties Involved?

Many home builders will refuse to do this. The reason for that is simple; their goal is to finish the house building as soon as possible. However, a true professional knows how important for each client it is to get involved in the entire process. For example, ask if you can be often together with them during the building-process.

Ask the home builder to organize a mutual meeting with the HVAC contractor, the plumber, the electrician, the architect, and other parties. In this way, you can share your vision with all of them, and they can share all the plans with you.

Conclusion: Where to Find a Professional House Builder?

Okay, we believe that this is the question that you have for us. You now know how to recognize the true professional. Despite that, you can always use the benefits of the Internet and research a current company. Anyway, the number of professional builders is not small. For instance, truoba.com is the website of the company where you can personalize or design your home from scratch online.

Anyway, with these couple of questions, be sure that you are safe.