7 Greatest Moments in Sports History

Sport is one of the most beautiful things a man has ever “invented”. No matter what kind of sport it is, this is a great way to get people together, to get to know each other, and after all to be physically active and healthy. So, sport is great for recreation. However, what about the professionals? Well, sport is everything for professionals. When you practice a particular sport, you have to set aside one part of your life and fully commit to moving forward and achieving top results. If you were to ask some of them if the sacrifice was worth it, there is no doubt that everyone would say “Yes.”

So, sport brings us together and creates a sense of community. That is why it is completely understandable when we spend hours in front of the TV watching matches of our favorite teams or athletes. Although they differ in many ways, fans and professionals have certain commonalities. For example, they both unconditionally love sports and live for epic moments, ones for which the time spent can never be considered wasted. These are moments in sport that remain forever.

Inspired by the emotions and passions that sport awakens in all of us, human beings, we have decided to highlight 7 greatest moments in sports. So, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

51st Super Bowl

A little over three years ago, we saw perhaps the biggest comeback in NFL history. It was February 6, 2017, the night that Tom Brady and the Patriots created magic at NRG Stadium in Houston. The final playoff game, the famous 51st Super Bowl, was the match between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots with nearly 71,000 spectators at NRG Stadium. And all of those nearly 71,000 people (exactly 70,807 attendees) could see an incredible show that is considered to be perhaps the greatest Super Bowl ever.

Half the time result was 21: 3 and even in the third quarter, it was 28: 3. However, it’s not over until it’s over. The third quarter ended with a 28-9 lead for the Falcons. But a fourth-quarter brought crazy comeback and NFL title for the Patriots. The 19-0 series resulted in overtime, for the first time in Super Bowl history. This epic game ended with a 34:28 score for the Patriots, which was their 5th title.

1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

One of the most famous NBA slam dunk contests ever is the one from 1988. That year, Michael Jordan, one of the best basketball players of all time, and by many the best ever, performed a dunk that was so spectacular that many still remember it today. In addition, this competition has become one of the most important points in his career.

So, in the final of the 1988 NBA slam dunk contest rivals were Dominique Wilkins and the aforementioned Michael Jordan. The epic moment happened when Jordan performed a dunk from the free-throw line. This moment became so epic that it became the logo of his sportswear brand. Also, this is how the nickname “his Airness” or “Air Jordan” came into being.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA Title 2016

We’re still in the United States, in the NBA league. Just a few years ago, more specifically 2016, we had the opportunity to watch the spectacular NBA Finals series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Both teams had great seasons, with the Warriors having the best regular-season record ever in the NBA league (73-9), while the Cavs took first place in the Eastern Conference.

As expected, these two met in the playoff finals. After four games, the Warriors led 3-1 in the series and really nothing could stop them on their way to a new ring. But LeBron James and friends didn’t think so. After three consecutive wins and an unreal comeback, the Cavs won the title, the first in the history of this franchise, and the first title for this city in all sports after 52 years.

The Rumble in the Jungle

Is it possible to put together a list of the greatest moments in sports history, and not to mention the famous boxing fight of 1974? Of course not, so we had to remember perhaps the greatest boxing match in history. In one corner, Muhammad Ali, in the opposite corner, George Foreman. Two big rivals, two big champions. We know that there are big rivalries and incredible matches today like Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, Klitschko and Joshua, and maybe even Fury and Wilder, but undoubtedly one of the most famous fights in professional boxing ever is the so-called “The Rumble in the Jungle”.

This fight occurred on October 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire (today D.R. Congo). It ended with a knockout and a win for Ali in the 8th round. If you ask some boxing expert what the biggest matches are in this sport, there is no doubt that this one will be on the list (as well as some of Ali vs Frazier fights). You can see more about these matches at grosvenorcasinos.com.

Jessie Owens’ Olympic Medals

The 1936 Berlin Olympics are a very important event not only because of the fact that it is one of the most important sports events, but also because of the four gold medals won by Jessie Owens. This man became a legend as he was able to prove in the middle of Nazi Germany, the seat of Adolf Hitler, that all races were equal.

Wilt Chamberlain’ 100 points

Well, this is just epic. No one has ever been able to do what the Wilt Chamberlain did. In just one game (Philadelphia Warriors vs. New York Knicks) he managed to score incredible 100 points out of the 169 total his team scored in that match (169:147 on March 2, 1962).

The Hand of God

We don’t think there’s too much we can add. “The Hand of God” speaks for itself. Still, if you don’t know, legendary Diego Maradona scored a goal against England in the 1986 World Cup semifinals, but with a hand. His second goal in this match was also spectacular and this moment is certainly one of the most significant in the history of football.