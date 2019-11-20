7 Extraordinary Restaurants That you Can’t Miss on Your Next Trip to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is a place of great fun, incredible beaches, and luxury restaurants; there are also many activities to do.

However, in this post, we will mention the best places to go for lunch and enjoy an authentic gastronomic tour across this wonderful place.

These are not the only options. There are many more restaurants of different prices and quality in their dishes.

One of the great recommendations we make to enjoy a unique experience in these places is punctuality, as many of these restaurants are very strict with their reservation times.

This list contains the most high-quality restaurants, so we insist that the first opportunity you have to travel to this beautiful place you must visit as many as you can.

Café Des Artistes

It is one of the busiest restaurants in Puerto Vallarta, and undoubtedly one of the most sought after by people who come to experience the flavor of fresh local ingredients.

The vast and varied menu with which this establishment is genuinely an actual work of art, as they offer dishes of extraordinary flavor. The menu will make you want to visit this site every day that passes.

One of the points to take into account is that only children over eight are allowed entry because it is an exclusive restaurant; despite this, the place always ends up filling up, which means that it is an experience worth sharing.

One of the points that must be clear with this establishment is that in the holiday seasons, this place is full, so from their website, you can make a reservation; this way, you will not have to wait for hours for their delicious dishes and excellent drinks.

Mariscos El Coleguita

This restaurant is located in front of the docks, with a spectacular terrace which you will want to enjoy in the company of your partner or your family, the magnificent view it has, and its beautiful terrace makes it a unique restaurant.

They have one of the best menus in Puerto Vallarta as far as seafood is concerned, so many people decide to come and have a quiet lunch or dinner in this establishment.

You don’t need to dress elegantly to be able to come and enjoy the vast menu of El Coleguita. This place offers a friendly vibe and an excellent environment to have an incredible time with your family and friends.

Florios

This restaurant is incredibly famous for its pizzas and pasta, which are generously stocked with sauces from Mexico and Argentina so that you can experience multiculturalism in every bite.

There is nothing better than enjoying a slice of pizza with an incredible homemade chimichurri and what better than enjoying freshwater after so much heat offered by Puerto Vallarta.

Without a doubt a place you will love, with the best Italian style food and fresh local ingredients, as well as being located in the center of the city, where you can find different tourist spots and not miss Puerto Vallarta. Remember that the emotion can not only be found on the boardwalk.

La leche

One of the significant advantages of coming to this establishment is its great variety of dishes every day because every day the menu changes. Dishes ranging from ‘Carpaccio de Vaca’ to ‘Tacos de Pato Orejón’ will be a pleasant surprise.

You can also go to the top of the restaurant, where you can find ‘La Nata’, a fun bar where you can relax and enjoy great cocktails.

La Palapa Restaurant

One of the iconic restaurants of Puerto Vallarta, a place that keeps history, tradition, and flavor since its beginning. With more than 50 years in the business, La Palapa is one of the most famous restaurants in Puerto Vallarta.

Located very close to the famous beach ‘Los Muertos’ one of the best tourist sites in the city, has been characterized by providing a unique quality service. We assure you that every minute in this restaurant will be an enjoyable experience.

From a delicious sandwich club to an exquisite lobster tail, you’ll find everything you need to make your meal time a unique culinary experience.

Mariscos 8 Tostadas

If you are one of the people who enjoy having a great time with your family or friends while eating, you will have to make time to attend this restaurant within your trip — located in Marina de Vallarta.

In this place, you will find live music and warm service by all the team that works here; no doubt, their quality of customer service is exceptional.

The specialty of this place is the tostadas, especially those that are ceviche, although you can also order other dishes such as shrimp cocktails or a good octopus with garlic.

Tacón de Marlín

Incredible to think that a hot dog and tacos stand over 30 years could become one of the favorite restaurants of the connoisseurs of Puerto Vallarta.

El Tacón de Marlín has three establishments in Puerto Vallarta, being the one in the center of the city, the most important since it was the first one to be established.

Although with a straightforward menu, it is one of the favorite places to eat for all the people who live in Puerto Vallarta.

Their menu consists of Marlin, shrimp, octopus, and crab burritos, each with different vegetables and a special house dressing that gives these seafood wraps a unique touch of extraordinary flavor.