7 Best Outdoor Projector Screens In 2019

Whether you are trying to impress your business partners with an outdoor presentation or just having a few friends over for a movie night in your garden, a good outdoor screen is a must. Some people forego the screen and just use a side of the nearest convenient building or a simple bed sheet, but if you already shelled out some cash for a quality projector, the extra cost of a nice outdoor screen won’t break the bank, but it will drastically improve the quality of the picture. We have compiled a list of best models on the market today, so you can easily pick the one best suited for you.

Holiday Styling 16-Foot Inflatable Projector Screen

At first glance, this inflatable screen looks like a perfect solution. It comes with a small and quiet fan that will inflate the entire construction in about two minutes. The actual screen size is 125 inches and it can be set up for rear projection. However, there are a few issues. As you deflate it for storage, over time wrinkles will appear on the screen, which can impact the image. Also, the sides are rather thick, so they limit the viewing angle and you have to sit everyone in front of the screen. The entire things weigh about 40 pounds, so it isn’t the most portable solution on the market and you have to purchase the carrying bag separately.

JaeilPLM 100-Inch 2-in-1 Portable Projector Screen

The stand of this screen offers you two possibilities for mounting it. You can either assemble the frame with a triangular base or you can hang it from something convenient, although in that case, you need to secure it since even a slight breeze will move it. The screen itself is 100 inches, with 160 degrees of the viewing field. It is made of PVC, so you can roll it and it won’t wrinkle. The model comes with a carrying bag and the whole ensemble weighs 13.5 pounds.

Silver Ticket Indoor/Outdoor 120-Inch Projector Screen

This screen is made from the same type of smooth vinyl as movie theater screens. It has the usual 160-degree viewing angle and it can be folded for storage, but you may want to avoid doing that since it will develop wrinkles. The screen can be cleaned with soap and water.

The mounting frame is made from sections of metal for easier storage, although assembling may take some time. It has a triangular base for better stability, but we would recommend securing it with some rope as well. It weighs about 30 pounds. If 120 inches is too slam for you, you can get the same model in 220-inch size as well.

TaoTronics Indoor/Outdoor 100-Inch Projector Screen

With a 100 inch screen and a viewing angle of 160 degrees, this screen will help you entertain even a larger crowd since it will be visible from a bigger area. The screen is easy to set up and the tripod that comes with it is sturdy enough to stand even some wind. Maintenance is simple, all you need is a damp cloth to wipe the screen off from time to time. The good thing is that there will no annoying yellow stains as with screens made from cheaper materials. One downside is that the screen can’t be collapsed, so storing it may be a problem. The entire construction weighs about 21 pounds.

Camp Chef 92-Inch Portable Outdoor Projection Screen

Made from oxford nylon, this screen is very durable and weather-proof. The steel frame seems sturdy enough, but some rope will be needed to avoid moving or tipping over. The screen is suspended with bands, which can take some time to set up. Rear projection can be used on this screen, so if that is an issue, you should avoid it. For under $100, it is one of the best models on the market though.

Elite Screens 135-Inch Yard Master 2

A large 160-degree field of vision and a huge 135-inch size ensures that this Elite Screens model can be easily seen even if you are seated in the back and off-center. The screen is made of DynBrite, which is weather-proof, so even if it catches some rain, it won’t be ruined. It is easily cleaned with just soap and water. The back is covered in WraithVeil, so it can be set up for rear projection as well. The screen is attached to a steel frame, which is sturdily made, but it will require a few stakes and some rope in order to be pe4fectly stable and to avoid tipping over.

Open Air Cinema 16-Foot Outdoor Projector Screen

Unlike other inflatable models, this Open Air Cinema screen doesn’t suffer from limitations in the angle of viewing, since it is very slim. It comes with a small electric blower that can inflate it in a matter of minutes. Once positioned, you need to stake it for added stability. The screen is easy to clean, but if not packed properly, it will develop wrinkles over time. The whole thing weighs about 46 pounds and it comes with a handy carrying bag. There is a big logo just below the center of the screen, which may be unsuitable for professional settings, but it can be covered up.