7 Best Deep Cycle Battery In 2019

Modern deep cycle batteries are designed to provide power for long periods of time. They usually have a very low self-discharge rate, as they are designed to be used with recreational vehicles and boats, so even if you leave it unattended over the winter inside a vehicle, it won’t be empty come spring. There are several types of deep cycle batteries on the market today, including sealed lead batteries, AGM batteries, flooded lead-acid batteries, gel batteries, and finally, lithium-ion batteries. Lead batteries represent the traditional technology, while gel and lithium-ion ones are modern solutions, but also the most expensive ones. They do provide their users with several distinct advantages, so if you can afford them, they are definitely the best solution currently on the market.

Renogy Deep Cycle AGM Battery 12 Volt 100Ah For RV, Solar Marine and Off-Grid Applications

As the title says, this Renogy model is intended for RVs, boats, and off-grid homes. Depending on the use, it comes in three sizes: 6 volts 260Ah, 12 Volts 100 AH and 12 Volts 200Ah. All three models have a very low self-discharge rate and they will hold power even after nine months. The fiberglass sheets used in the production ensure it is vibration and shock-resistant. The built-in handle is very sturdy and can be used to move the battery around. It does come at a price and that may deter some people from getting one.

The Battle Born 100Ah LiFePO4 12 Volt Deep Cycle Battery

Despite its large capacity of 100 Ah, The Battle Born 100Ah LiFePO4 12 Volt Deep Cycle Battery only weighs 29 pounds, making it one of the lightest batteries in this range on the market. It is a LiFePO4 battery, meaning it will last up to eight times longer than the traditional lead-acid batteries. Even with a 100% depth of discharge, the battery will last for 3,000 cycles. As a testimony to its durability, the manufacturer gives a full eight years warranty. The lithium-ion cells inside the battery are able to hold a charge even after a year, thanks to their minimal self-discharge rate.

Mighty Max ML35-12 12V 35AH U1 Deep Cycle AGM Solar Battery

Mighty Max ML35-12 12V 35AH U1 Deep Cycle AGM Solar Battery is a compact and lightweight battery suitable for powering small boats like kayaks. Its capacity is rather small, especially compared to some other models on our list, but with 35 Ah, it will deliver five amps of electricity for seven hours before it will need a recharge. It is spill-proof and requires almost no maintenance. The self-discharge rate is very low, so it will hold a charge for a long time. It weighs just 24 pounds. If its small capacity doesn’t bother you, it will serve its purpose just fine.

ExpertPower Deep Cycle Battery

This ExpertPower model is one of the smaller ones on our list, with a capacity of just 33 Ah. It will provide you with several hours of electricity, but after that, it needs to be recharged. The build quality is excellent. The battery casing is made of durable ABS plastic, so it can take a few bumps and it handles high temperatures well. It is spill-proof, like most modern batteries. At 23 pounds, it is very light and compact making it great for short camping trips and outdoor visits. Finally, it is very affordable.

WindyNation 100 amp-hour 100AH 12V AGM Deep Cycle Sealed Lead Battery

The WindyNation battery has a capacity of 100 Ah and is completely sealed, making it spill-proof. It is designed to provide RVs with constant power and it can hold a charge for a long time, so you can leave it in a vehicle for months at the time. It is resistant to vibrations and shock and will work in almost any weather conditions since it can operate between 5 and 113 F. With a 35% discharge level it is rated at 1,300 cycles. For a full 100% discharge, it will do 300 cycles. This makes for an estimated lifespan of 10 to 12 years, although the manufacturer provides just one year warranty.

Universal UB121000-45978 12v 100AH Deep Cycle AGM Battery

Universal UB121000-45978 is a high-end deep cycle battery with a capacity of 100 Ah. It has an ultra-low self-discharge rate of just 2% per month. Even if you forget it on a shelf, it won’t drain out completely before you recharge it again. It features AGM technology, making it resistant to vibrations and shock and is spill-proof, so you can mount it in almost any position you need. It is weather-resistant and comes with a one year warranty.

Vmaxtanks SLR125 AGM Deep Cycle Battery

As deep cycle batteries go, you can’t get much better than this Vmaxtanks SLR125 AGM Deep Cycle Battery model. With a full capacity of 150 Ah, it holds enough juice to power large vehicles like RVs. It is a 12 V battery and it has a 99% recombination capability, so it eliminates the risk of dangerous gas leaks. It is very temperature resistant and it can work from -4 to 140 F, so whatever the weather you encounter, it will continue working at full capacity. Another handy feature is that it is resistant to vibrations. It has a life span of five to seven years.