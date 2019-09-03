7 Best Cordless Vacuums in 2019

Slowly, but surely, the era of corded vacuum cleaners is coming to an end. Considering all the benefits, it is easy to see why. The constant need for plugging and unplugging vacuum cleaners was easily one of the most irritating things about the whole ordeal. Instead, the market is getting flooded with cordless vacuums, making it hard to choose the best one for your home. There is a myriad of models, but some stand out due to their quality and smart design solutions.

Dyson V11 Absolute

During the launch of V11 Absolute model, Dyson announced that it will no longer produce corded vacuum cleaners, so in a sense, this model marks an end of an era. It comes with three detail tools, HEPA filtration, three powered floor heads, and a wall dock. Dyson claims that the new motor in V11 is 20% more powerful than the previous model, with 185 air watts, more than many corded models. There is a handy display on top of the handle for selecting modes and observing remaining battery power. However, Dyson still delivers just one battery with V11, which is a major letdown, especially if you forget to charge it between cleanings and have to stop and wait 4 and half hours until it recharges.

Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT

Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT is quite a mouthful, but the model is well worth pronouncing its name. It comes with two batteries, each promising 23 minutes of cleaning time. The capacity is 0.33 liters and it has HEPA filtration. The DuoClean head comes with a handy LED light for those dark corners and the main tube is flexible, so you can reach those hard to get spaces, like under the sofa. Among many accessories it comes with, one catches the eye of pet lovers. It is a motorized tool for removing pet hair. It also has a selection of hand tools.

Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal

Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal is a great choice for your first cordless vacuum cleaner. It has a battery capacity of 60 minutes and a large 0.9-liter bin capacity, which is easy to empty and wash. It comes with a ProAnimal brush bar with shorter and stiffer bristles, designed to easily remove pet hair from any surface. One of the things that recommend it for your first foray into the world of cordless vacuums is its low maintenance. It comes with SensorBagless technology that keeps an eye of the dust in the bin, informing you when you need to empty it. It also monitors the state of the washable filter and lets you know when it is time to clean it.

Vax Blade 2 Max

Depending on the mode, Vax Blade 2 Max can provide 45 or 12 minutes of run time on a single battery charge. The low-power setting should be enough for every day cleaning in most homes, but if you need something extra, turbo mode will be more than sufficient. Blade 2 Max has a motorized brush head for most surfaces and it comes with a LED light, which can be a very useful feature in dark corners. Other accessories include a crevice tool and a brush, which is significantly less than the competition offers. You can get additional tools but at a surcharge.

Gtech AirRam mk2

Gtech AirRam is one of the pioneers in cordless vacuums. They were among the first to introduce the technology, but their MK2 model isn’t vacuumed cleaner per see. Instead, it uses a suction fan and a powerful brush to pick up dirt and compress it into two bales. This makes it very light and maneuverable, but it lacks versatility. It can struggle in corners and along the edges and is almost impossible to use on stairs. The upside is that the battery will provide you with 40 minutes of cleaning time before needing a recharge.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Another model from Dyson, Cyclone V10 Absolute was the best cordless model on the market before V11 appeared. Despite being an older model, it is still very good, far better than most corded models. Compared to its predecessor V8, it has a 20% lighter and 20% more powerful digital motor. Depending on the mode, the battery will run for 60, 23, or 8 minutes before needing recharging. As is customary with Dyson models, you get a full box of accessories, but the motorized tool is the one you will be using the most since it is absolutely stunning.

Hoover H-Free HF18RH

Hoover H-Free HF18RH may be considered a budget version when it comes to price, but it performs on par with far more expensive models. One thing that can be said against it is somewhat lackluster quality of finish, but that doesn’t affect its performance. IT deals equally well with carpets and hard surfaces and even manages to clean out pet hair without any problem. The removable battery has enough juice for 25 minutes of cleaning.