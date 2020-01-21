6 Watch Styles That Must Be A Part Of Every Man’s Collection

A wristwatch is an exquisite timepiece, especially for men. Is it?

Well TBH, a stylish man, understands that a wristwatch no more abides by this notion and is so much more than being just a timepiece.

It showcases the owner’s personality, exudes his sense of style and even wealth.

That being said, most men today strive for the perfect, elegant, and classic wristwatch. And, someone who values fashion makes sure that his collection comprises different styles.

And, if you are someone new to all of this or desire to enhance your knowledge about the subject, we have got you covered.

Here’s a list of the six watch styles every man MUST have in his collection.

Dress Watch: Simplicity in its Purest Form

To all the professionals out there who attend events now and then, dress watch is the first thing you need to have in your collection.

Its primary purpose is to complement any business ensemble or a formal suit. All you need to do is add it to your outfit, and the rest will be taken care of. The watch speaks for itself. (Its details actually, like the choice of metal used, the fit, and its overall elegance)

A simple round dial, 2-3 hands, high-gloss black leather strap, square or rectangular steel, white gold on a patent leather strap, or even a matching bracelet, all of these are signs of a quality dress watch.

NOTE: Keep a tab on the fit of the dress watch. It must be in proportion to the wrist of the wearer. If not, it will draw unnecessary attention to this. And, trust us, you don’t want that!

Field Watch: Practicality at its Best

FACT: Did you know that field watches were first introduced in the nineteenth century when German officers adapted women’s watches into practical, rugged tools of warfare?

It is since then that the watch’s popularity spread throughout and has persisted to date.

Wait, did you get the impression that field watches can be donned only by men in the military?

If yes, it’s time to make things clear then.

Field watches are not solely worn by officers but are perfect for any modern man. They are an excellent addition to one’s watch collection and ideal for casual wear on weekends and random hangouts.

The USP of this watch?

High readability even under low-light. Interesting, isn’t it?

Watch: NOT “just for the divers”

Yes, we agree they are highly suitable for all divers because of its accurate timekeeping that is vital to all divers. It allows them to see how long they’ve been underwater.

Secondly, if we talk about the defining element of this watch, it is the bezel. It allows people to recognize the watch in just a glance easily. Considering the finite amount of oxygen supply divers have with them underneath, the bezel will enable them to keep a tab on the amount of oxygen left with them in the oxygen tank.

It is the best bet for divers. But, this doesn’t imply that others cannot wear these.

What if we say, James Bond donned a dive watch with a tux, and he looked handsome? And, that they are not only water-resistant but also durable, classic, and sporty.

Now, you must be convinced that these are a ‘must-not-miss’ to your watch collection. That being said, wear this iconic watch with any outfit, and you will garner respect.

Chronograph Watch: Best for all the “Weekenders”

For all those unable to recall what precisely a chronograph watch looks like, let me shed light on it. It features:

Multiple secondary dials to measure hours, minutes, seconds, and even tenths of it Sweeping seconds hand Pusher to start/stop or reset the second’s hand

Just slip on a chronograph watch when heading out on the weekend with your BAE or even for a boys’ day out!

This watch style is excellent for those who feel that the dive watches are a bit understated for their taste.

The best part about it?

It conveys a whole lot of information while being aesthetically appealing.

NOTE: Please do not confuse chronograph watch style with Chronometers. The latter is a ‘timepiece tested and certified to meet certain precision standards.’

Luxury Watch: Stand out From the Rest

We believe that no collection is complete without any luxury watch.

While there are numerous options to choose from for such timepieces, make sure you choose the one that you love and make you feel confident.

Racing Watch: “For all the Fitness Enthusiasts”

If we look at the watches mentioned above and compare them with the racing one we can quickly conclude. Racing ones are far more casual and even flashier than the rest.

And, since all the sports and fitness enthusiasts out there exude a relaxed, positive, and casual vibe, this style suits them the best.

But that’s not all.

Chronograph and Tachymeter are two of the main elements that define an excellent racing watch. It even boasts of a separate stopwatch function, extra dials, pusher to stop/start or reset the second’s hand similar to the chronograph watch.

A Tachymeter?

‘It is a type of bezel that computes speed based on travel time or measure distance based on speed. It is inscribed around the rim of a watch.’

Final Word

Having a colorful watch collection is what every man needs. It’s not easy to make the final choice. However, with these six styles, you are surely going to have the perfect collection.

So, what are you waiting for? Start shopping today!