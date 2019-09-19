6 Tips for Traveling with Pets

We all love our fur babies; they are a part of our families. Leaving them behind when we travel can be traumatic for both you and your pet. Sure, there are some great solutions for pet sitters and daycare for your animals, but some of us wish we could bring them along.

Traveling with your furry friend is not an easy decision to make. There are a lot of factors to consider before bringing along your pet. If you are considering bringing your animals with you, you should keep in mind many things. Here are a few to get you started.

Check with the Vet

You should always consult with a vet to see if they think your pet is up for the stress of the journey. Cats, dogs, and birds are probably the most common animal’s people consider bringing when they travel. Some of them will do better than others when traveling; your vet will help you know if it is wise to try it out. This is especially important if you are traveling by plane.

Know the Rules

Every country, state, county, and even every city has their own rules and laws about pets. You should always check with the local government to make sure you and your pets aren’t breaking any laws. If your planning on bringing your furry friend with you on your travels always be sure you can get them back safe and sound.

Find the Right Accommodations

It is easier than ever to get the information you need on this topic. The internet has opened up new possibilities and made things more convenient all around. While many vacation rentals, hotels, and campgrounds don’t allow pets, you can now find accommodations with ease. For example, you can visit this site for a list of hotels that allow dogs.

Collapsible and Compactable

Traveling with your own luggage can be a nightmare, bringing along your pet’s accessories adds to the burden. If you are planning to travel with your animal, you may want to invest in fully collapsible equipment. Food and water dishes that can be folded flat or a carrier crate that collapses down can make the trip easier.

Crate Train Your Pet

As we mentioned earlier, traveling can cause real stress for your animal. Crate training them means a little less anxiety for your pets. If they feel safe being confined, then they won’t feel as anxious flying or being transported that way. Starting from a young age, you should consider crate training, especially if you think you want your pet to go everywhere with you.

Identification and Documentation

Before you consider taking your bet on your vacation or a trip with you, you should get them a microchip. Make sure their collar tags are up to date with the right information. Carry with you all the required paperwork including their last vet checkup, up to date vaccinations, and in cases of international travel a pet passport.

Final Words

We love our pets; they really are like family to most of us. It is now easier and more comfortable than ever to travel with your pets. But you should understand the challenges and obstacles you will face.

Make sure you take your animal to the vet before every journey, keep your pet’s paperwork up to date and on you at all times, and invest in the right equipment and training. This will ensure you and your pet have a safe and more comfortable trip.