6 Smart Investing Tips for Beginners 2020

We are pretty sure that when someone thinks of the term “Investing,” he or she feels about men in perfect black suits with red ties, who are looking over a couple of screens and millions of dollars. We are here to tell you the truth. You don’t need to be Jordan Belfort, aka The Wolf of Wall Street, to be an investor. You can think of yourself as a mouse of Wall Street. If you think about it, it’s not that bad. One thing that you need to be aware of is that you don’t need to have a large amount of money for investing. Guess what, the money you invested is going to grow together with compound interest.

The essential thing about accumulating wealth is like having good habits. You need to put some money at the end of every month. This doesn’t need to be so hard. You can sacrifice your pleasures a little bit, and in no time, you can have a significant amount of money in a couple of months.

Once you have enough money on your hands, no matter how small it is, you can start investing. Investing is pretty simple these days. It’s no different than ordering a pizza or taxi with your smartphone. If you can automate your bills, why shouldn’t you be able to automate your investments?

We are pretty sure that you will feel all of the charms that come with growing your money with successful investments. Naturally, if you are a beginner, then you need some guidance. If you are interested in learning about the finance themselves, you can check out investingchoice. On the other hand, we are going to provide you with some smart investment tips for beginners. Stay with us until the end of the article.

Cookie Jar Method

You are probably aware that investing money is closely tied to saving up money. In order to invest your money, there are only two options you have on your hands; you can either earn a large amount of money or start saving. We know that the second one is far more likely for 90% of people in the world, so we are going to stick with it. If you have never been much of a saver, you can start by saving up to $20 a week.

At first, that may not look like much, but you will have $1000 at the end of the year. You can try out the most straightforward approach. You can put your money in an envelope, shoebox, or you can buy the right old piggy bank. We assure you, it doesn’t matter how silly it looks; this is the first step you need to undergo.

Stepping into Real Estate Market

You don’t need to be rich in order to invest in real estate. There are many options out there you can choose from. For example, you can join crowdfunding and you will get your share based on the money you invested. This doesn’t sound bad, doesn’t it? After some time, your investment will get much bigger and bigger, until you reach the highest possible level. Then you can buy your partner out, or you can sell your share. This is not a new approach, people have been doing it since we can remember. And you know what? It still works perfectly.

Enroll in Your Employer’s Retirement Plan

In cases when you are on a tight budget, you can start enrolling in your employer’s retirement plan. Maybe this looks like it is out of your reach if your salary is small, but that doesn’t necessarily need to be true. We are going to provide you an example. You can invest only 1% of your salary into it.

You will not notice a huge contribution of this investment to your overall salary, but you are going to accumulate some money over time. If your salary continues to grow in the future, you can start increasing this percentage every year. With your salary constantly growing, you will not miss this small chunk of your salary. You can be sure of that.

Low-initial-investment Mutual Funds

Do you know what mutual funds are? In case you didn’t know, these funds will allow you to invest in a portfolio of stock and bonds with only one transaction. This makes them a perfect choice for beginners when it comes to investors. Maybe you will have some trouble because mutual funds require minimum investments to be between $500 and $5,000.

If we are talking about you, our reader, as a beginner, maybe this can limit your chances, but if you plan carefully, you can overcome it. Some of the funds can provide you with an opportunity to invest if you submit a monthly investment between $50 and $100. There is always a chance you know.

Playing it Safe with Treasury Securities

You’d be surprised with the fact about the number of small investors who are trying out their luck with US Treasury securities. You need to know that you will never get rich with practicing one of these, but this is an excellent practice for your money. Of course, you will get some interest, but you cannot expect to earn too much from it. But when you are ready, you are going to have a good start and a pretty good idea about the choices you can make in the future.

Calculation of Risk Tolerance Levels

Calculating the level of risk tolerance is pretty much the calculation about how much money you have to spare. Maybe this sounds harsh, but it is the truth. If you come prepared, you can possibly avoid these mistakes or you can minimize losses. Like in life, there are good times or bad times. You can either make a perfect hit and earn a significant amount of money or you can lose all the money you’ve invested. You need to be prepared for all of the possible situations by identifying risk tolerance potentials and limits. Maybe you will have a hard time calculating it on your own since you are a beginner. However, you can hire a professional who could help you with calculation.