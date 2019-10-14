6 Rockin’ Kid-Friendly Attractions to Visit in Kuala Lumpur

If you thought that a mega-city like Kuala Lumpur isn’t all that kid-friendly, you have another thing coming. Kuala Lumpur is actually a great place to spend a holiday with the entire family, thanks to its various attractions that both children and adults will enjoy.

Before you book a KL tour package with Traveloka or another reputable online travel booking website, make sure to check out this list. We’ll fill you in on some of the most kid-friendly things to see and do in Kuala Lumpur so that you can create the best itinerary for your vacation.

Aquaria KLCC

Located at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (KLCC), Aquaria KLCC is a sprawling aquarium facility that’s home to over 5,000 exhibits of aquatic and terrestrial animals. It mainly features both freshwater and marine creatures across eight different sections, including a Malaysian and an Amazon Basin area.

For something more interactive, you can go to the DNA Touch Pool, where you can (carefully) touch real live corals, star fish, and other sea creatures. Aquaria KLCC also features a 90-meter walk-through tunnel that showcases sharks, stingrays, and a variety of other fish. If you have the budget to spare, you can even dive with the fearsome-looking but actually very gentle elasmobranchs! Aside from water creatures, there are also exhibits featuring jungle animals and butterflies.

The great thing about Aquaria KLCC is that there’s a walkway connecting it to the Petronas Twin Towers. It’s a perfect spot for picture-taking with the family.

Kidzania Kuala Lumpur

What do you want to be when you grow up? Help your children answer this question by visiting Kidzania Kuala Lumpur, a mini city with replicas of office buildings, hospitals, banks, cars, and more. In this play metropolis, your kids can “work” as a surgeon, banker, lawyer, firefighter, or even a pilot.

Is your little one interested in fashion? There’s a fashion boutique called Chika’s Locker where they can pose and sashay down the catwalk. Or maybe you have a news reporter in the making! There’s a simulated office of the News Straits Times Press, where they will be assigned to find and write news stories.

Kidzania is a great place to imagine the future, for sure. Who knows, your children might even discover their dream job here!

Petrosains Discovery Center

For something the incorporates fun, education, and awareness about global issues, visit the Petrosains Discovery Center at the fourth floor of the Petronas Towers. This 7,000-square-meter interactive science complex is focused on petroleum science. It has 11 interactive exhibits, with showcases featuring geological science and petroleum technology—how petroleum is extracted, refined, and used in various facets of life. It’s definitely a creative and interesting way to learn about petroleum and the scientific issues surrounding it.

Kuala Lumpur National Zoo & Aquarium

About 13 kilometers north of the city center lies the Kuala Lumpur National Zoo & Aquarium. It has an open woodland style, designed around a central lake, creating a natural-feeling environment.

Also called Zoo Negara, Kuala Lumpur National Zoo & Aquarium has 5,000 specimens from more than 400 species of amphibians, birds, fish, mammals, and reptiles. From native Malaysian animals to endangered exotic species, this zoo has plenty to interest a family of animal lovers. Young children will especially adore the Children’s World, an area where they can pet and feed the animals. If you want, you can even book a guided tour and participate in seminars for a more educational experience.

Farm in the City

If your children want an up-close-and-personal, interactive experience with animals, you can go to Farm in the City. It’s located in a massive property in Seri Kembangan, where animals like chickens, deer, goats, peacocks, and rabbits freely roam around. There are also a reptile section, an aviary, and a koi pond. As a bonus, the surroundings are quite beautiful, too. Farm in the City has plenty of plants, trees, and flowers to provide not just the animals but also the visitors a pleasant, parochial experience.

Sunway Lagoon Theme Park

For straight-up fun in the water, visit Sunway Lagoon Theme Park in Petaling Jaya. You and your kids will enjoy the whole day splashing, sliding, and lazing around in the different pools found in this theme park.

The Sunway Lagoon Theme Park, however, is more than just about swimming pools and water attractions. They also have four other sections: Scream Park, Amusement Park, Extreme Park, and Wildlife Park. It’s all up to you on what kind of fun and thrilling family activities you’d like to do. Afterwards, you can visit the Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall for a bit of retail therapy.

As you can see, Kuala Lumpur is definitely a great destination for a family trip. Book a tour package now and have wonderful, fun vacation!