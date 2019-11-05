6 Indoor Sports that are Good for your Health

Maybe you’re put off by outdoor sports that require you to play on rainy days that soak you or on the sweltering days that you sweat, or maybe you have allergies that present you form spending a lot of time outdoors. Then again, maybe you simply like to stay indoors. No matter your reason for choosing indoor sports. It’s undeniable that they are a great way to take care of your health while negating the cons of outdoor sports (like those pesky mosquitoes, for example). Furthermore, indoor sports can provide a less harsh environment that allows people to exercise in a more private setting. The listing below is five indoor sports that provide similar health benefits to outdoor sports.

1. Boxing

Boxing is a sport that improves cardiovascular health and builds strength. It has a wide variety of workouts to choose from, whether they’re done with a partner or performed on a punching bag. Those who take up boxing end up getting a two in one strength and cardio workout, and the vigorous exercise and techniques that are learned are sure to burn the calories right off. Some would cite head trauma as a major concern, but that’s only for competitive boxing. There are other sub-categories of boxing like fitness boxing that do not require any fighting at all.

2. Dart Board

Want to play with a family member for family fun, I think there is no other option without dartboard games. It's also popular as a bar game. Dartboard game is very safe, and it has a lot of options for different games, like standard 701, 501. 301, Cricket pro, around the clock, hare and hounds, nine lives, etc.

3. Swimming

On top of being a great way to release stress, swimming is considered a full-body workout that involves most of the muscle group while supporting the body. This makes it very effective for building and toning muscles. Swimming is another exercise that improves cardiovascular health. So if you prefer a more laid back method of maintaining your heart health. This is a good option for you. Plus, you can adjust the rigor of your workout based on things like stroke and swimming speed. There’s the option to swim competitively as well if you’re looking for a more intense workout with higher stakes. You can swim as leisurely or as strenuously as you want to mean you have a lot of freedom if you choose this option.

4. Wall climbing

Wall climbing is a sport that is gaining traction, and for a good reason. Wall climbing builds muscle and endurance. Many of the muscle groups are utilized during climbing, but the upper and lower body muscles are particularly strengthened by climbing. Additionally, wall climbing provides you with a sense of accomplishment (think the feeling you’d get from climbing a mountain, only a bit smaller) and endorses a friendly- but competitive atmosphere. More often than not, you’re going to have a “buddy” for safety reasons. So at the very least, you’ll make one good friend. After all, what a better way to bond with someone than putting your safety in their hands? The fact that it does have a bit of a danger factor makes it an ideal option for thrill-seekers.

5. Racquetball

Racquetball is a bit like tennis, but inside and with a rubber ball. This is more competitive than other entries on this list. So if you’re the type of person who likes to compete. This might be more your style. It has similar cardiovascular benefits as the other entries, but it also improves hand-eye coordination and reacting time. Which are pretty useful. Another important benefit of playing racquetball: it burns calories like crazy. One full hour of play burns between 600 and 800 calories making it one of the best options for weight loss.

6. Volleyball

Volleyball is a well-known indoor sport that improves cardiovascular health and tone muscle. As a team sport, it promotes the development of social skills and teamwork capabilities. Both of which can help boost mental health. It’s very fast-paced. So decision making and coordination abilities are improved the longer you lay. Because it’s also a win lost sport. Volleyball encourages a healthy completive mindset while encouraging players to do their best.

There is plenty of other options to choose from, and many of them offer health benefits that are similar to the sports listed above. When choosing an indoor sport,u should do your research to determine which yo on would be best for you. The being said, you could also do a trial run for many indoor sports, as a lot of them don’t require commitment. The most important thing is that you’re taking the initiative to take care of your health.