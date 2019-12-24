6 Destinations Outside NYC for a One-Day Trip

NYC is well-known for its busy and overcrowded streets, subway cars, and the incessant honking of vehicles. The constantly-busy streets of NYC make the city-life hectic and can often prove to be a burden for the city-dwellers. All of us need to take a break, sometimes and relax.

One-day trips outside NYC are one of the best ways to take a quick break. A change of scenery is an excellent way to keep our minds refreshed. The tourists or visitors have the option to store their luggage in the luggage storage facilities in NYC.

These Luggage storage facilities in NYC help the tourists to easily store their heavy luggage and take a relaxing trip outside NYC. Visit here for luggage storage facilities in NYC.

Here are a few interesting places outside NYC for a one-day trip that you can travel to in only a few hours.

Beacon, NY

Beacon is a quaint old city in Dutchess County. The city boasts of an excellent art, music and drinking scene. Located at a five-minute walk distance from the station is the Dia, a modern art museum located in a Nabisco box factory. It contains works from the 60s, minimalistic sculpture by Anne Truitt and Dan Flavin with fluorescent lights, and the like. The booze-enthusiasts can spend the day booze-sampling at Dennings Point Distillery on Main Street which offers tours and tastings of their bourbon, whiskey, gin and vodka every Friday and Saturday. The one-day trip ends with a beautiful view of the sunset at the Hudson at Long Dock Park.

Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem is home to The Sands, one of Pennsylvania’s prime casino and resort. For all those who like to party, The Sands is an entertaining place to go. There are a lot of fine-dining options for food-enthusiasts, including three Emeril’s eateries. People can enjoy a flight of sangria with dishes like bacon-wrapped dates and, hummus ad burrata at Tapas On Main. For all those with a sweet tooth, Penn State’s Creamy Ice Cream shop inside Hotel Bethlehem is a go-to place.

Fire Island, L.I.

The beautifully managed beaches of Fire Island was once a haven for sunbathers. There are numerous events that excite visitors on this 31-mile barrier island, such as, Davis Park, Watch Hill, lifeguard-supervised, all-ages swimming on Sailors Haven, and Atlantique.

Cape May, NJ

One may take a trip on the Cape May Whale Watcher for an exciting ride watching dolphins, humpbacks, and finbacks on the Delaware Bay. The trip is guided by a knowledgeable captain who explains to the visitor’s various cetacean behaviors, such as spy hopping, breaching, and the like. Visitors can feast on seafood once they come back from the ride at Lucky Bones Backwater Grille. The day ends with a friendly game at the Cape May Miniature Golf and a visit to the old-school ice-cream parlor, Cocomoe’s.

Cornwall, NY

This is the perfect place to go for art and nature lovers. The place is beautiful with picturesque rolling green hills and massive art installations at the Storm King Art Center. It is apt for taking pictures in and consists of the 500-acre art park that features works of more than a hundred artists like Alexander Calder and Maya Lin. Visitors can take a guided tram tour and indulge in taking beautiful pictures.

Atlantic City, NJ

The Atlantic City is a casino town that is lively and enjoyable for all casino-enthusiasts. The various new additions, such as Hurricane Sandy make it an extremely lively place to have a happy day-out from NYC. It is also the home to the annual Atlantic City Airshow which provides visitors with an opportunity to relax on the beach while observing vintage planes’ nose-diving in the ocean. It is great for people who enjoy the beach as well as take a keen interest in vintage airplanes.

These are a few interesting one-day trips that tourists can take from NYC. These one-day trips prove to be relaxing for both tourists from all across the globe as well as residents of NYC who need to take a break from their hectic lives.