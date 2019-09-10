6 Cheapest 4K Projectors

When they first appeared, 4K projectors cost an arm and a leg. They were extremely expensive, but as time went by, their price went down and now they are finally becoming affordable. And we are not talking about some cheap many name brands but established companies, well-known in the world of consumer electronics. In order to provide you with an extensive review of the best budget 4K projectors on the market, we have conducted small research and here are the results.

Acer V7850 4K Ultra HD DLP

As a surprisingly good model from Acer, V7850 4K Ultra HD DLP comes packed with features designed to provide its user with a superior viewing experience. It probably has the best quality/price ratio on our list and offers the biggest bang for your buck. The projector features 4K resolution with ColorPurity technology, Ti XPR, and several highly useful connection options. 8.3 million pixels on screen provide a clear picture in true 3840X2160 resolution. The lamp is certified for 15,000 hours in eco mode and has 2,200 lumens of brightness, enough to deal with a decent amount of ambient light. If your budget is between $1,000 and $2,000, this model would be our best pick.

Epson 5040UB 3LCD 4K Projector

Fully 3D capability, Full HD wireless streaming, and 4K enhancement technology are just some of the points that set Epson 5040UB 3LCD 4K Projector head and shoulders above most competitors. The lamp provides 2,500 lumens and has a 1000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. However, its 4K enhancement technology is what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. It provides extreme clarity and vivid colors without an ounce of oversaturation or rainbow effect, all too common with cheaper projectors. The HD streaming is excellent and a hustle-free solution for watching videos directly from the Internet. Set up is very easy and the projector comes with ten presets that will satisfy majority of users.

Vivitek HK2288 DLP

The heart of Vivitek HK2288 DLP projector is DLP DarkChip3, illuminating 8.3million on-screen pixel in native 3840 X 2160 resolution. With 2,000 lumens of brightness and 500,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, HK2288 has lower characteristics than many other models on this list, but it is still able to provide a genuine 4K experience. The projector features BrilliantColor technology and 12-bit RGB color with six-segment wheel, providing vivid colors. It can also throw a screen between 24 and 325 inches, so it can be used in any room size and even outdoors for those garden movie nights. With all these characteristics, it is easy to see why many customers feel that Vivitek HK2288 DLP is a steal at its price range.

Epson 5040UBe 4k 3LCD

While its performance may not be on par with some other models on our list, this Epson 5040UBe 4k 3LCD has a very competitive price tag, making it an excellent budget solution. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a good projector, though. Sites like Walmart and Amazon have many great reviews of this product and people who bought it are in general very happy with it. There is a variety of connection options, including HDMI, USB, mini USB, D-sub 15 pin, LAN, and RS-232c. One thing people complained about is its size. Moving it around isn’t really practical and if you want to mount it on the ceiling or wall, you need a strong support system.

Sony VPLVW285ES

When ranking best video equipment and consumer electronics brands in the world, Sony is usually right at the top. The VPLVW285ES projector is well-worthy of such reputation. It employs SXRD technology for perfect image quality. Its brightness of 1,500 lumens may not be as high as some other models, but it is enough for indoor projections, thanks to various features Sony has packed into this model. Reality Creation and Motionflow technologies ensure that the 4K content you are watching will be of highest quality. VPLVW285ES comes with a lamp that is certified for 6,000 hours in Low Mode setting. It is capable of 2.1x zoom and has an Ethernet port for Internet connection.

Optoma UHD60 4K Ultra HD Projector

True 4K UHD resolution, HDR 10 compatibility and overwhelming color range are just some of the characteristics of this excellent Optoma UHD60 4K Ultra HD Projector. Apart from some high-end and ridiculously expensive models, this projector is probably the best you can get without selling your house. It has 3,000 Lumens, 1000000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and REC2020 color space, supported with 8.3 million on-screen pixels. The projector can throw a screen up to 140 inches and the set up is a breeze, as it comes with DLP-1 auto-alignment chip, vertical lens shift, and 1.6x zoom facility. UltraDetail technology will help you easily adjust the picture to crystal clearness. The lamp is very durable and the projector comes with two speakers for audio output.