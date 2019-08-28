6 Best Wine Opener Consumer Reports

Buying a good wine opener can be an arduous task as there are too many options available. These products are a must-have, especially if you are a wine lover. So, to make things easier for you, we’ve decided to find the best-reviewed tools that will help you open wine. The following list is a result of thorough research and spending hours and hours going through consumer reports. So, without any further ado, let’s take a closer look as some of the best wine openers based on consumer reports. (According to Bonaffair)

Oster FPSTBW8207-S Electric Wine Bottle Opener

This cordless tool features a rechargeable vertical stand, which makes opening wine bottles easier than ever. It is an electric corkscrew with a foil cutter which removes the cork in seconds. All you should simply do is push a button and this product will leave you to enjoy your beverage. What’s exceptional about this unit is that it can open up to 30 bottles of wine on a single charge.

Moreover, it comes with a recharging stand with a vertical base for easy storage and soft-grip handle. What consumers especially love seems to be the ergonomic design, which is very attractive and comfortable, as well as, the ability to open all types of corks including rubber and synthetic ones.

Rabbit Original Vertical Lever Corkscrew Wine Opener

This is a superb tool which comes with a foil cutter and removes seals easy and efficient. It can remove a corn in less than 3 seconds and all you should do is lift the handle and place the product on the bottle. Then, you should pull the level down, lift back up and then down again and the cork comes out.

The Rabbit Original Vertical Lever comes with an easy-grip handle and a sleek design which will leave even the pickiest consumers speechless. It is a vertical product in black, grey or candy apple red. What consumers seem to love most about it is the 10-year warranty.

Houdini Lever Corkscrew​

The innovative, smart and premium design of this product is outstanding. This is a durable tool which due to its seamless system makes the wine opening process a breeze. It is a lightweight unit that provides quick uncorking or pulling out. So, the uncorking process is extremely simple, you should put the metal worm into the cork and use the lower handle to pull the cork out.

The Houdini Lever Corkscrew is convenient for both home and restaurant use. Moreover, it is a very durable product as it can open about 20,000 seals on any bottle size. You can get this tool for a very reasonable price and it comes in stainless steel foil cutter and extra spiral.

HiCoup Waiter’s Corkscrew

The HiCoup Waiter’s Corkscrew is one of the most famous and best-selling models on our list. It features a bottle opener, foil cutter, strong sharp worm, bartenders and many other options. This tool can be used on most bottles and comes with a well-designed and durable system.

The low price of this product is misleading for many consumers as they usually associate it with questionable quality. This product is a great value for money. In fact, it makes the opening process very simple and has a comfortable Rosewood handle. Additionally, the central work drives in the corks smoothly and lowers the chance of breaks.

Secura SWO-3N Stainless Steel Electric Wine Opener

The Secura SWO-3N Stainless Steel Electric tool is a product which has over 3,000 five-star reviews. It is a stainless-steel device which is extremely easy to use. This product features a long-lasting battery and the ability to open several bottles on a single charge.

Moreover, it features a sleek design and looks exceptional when put on the counter. Many consumers have admitted that the Secura SWO-3N Stainless Steel Electric tool has made their life easier and their wine drinking experience more enjoyable than ever.

Cuisinart CWO-25 Electric Wine Opener

This electric product is one of the best tools you can find on the market. It is extremely easy to use and comes with stainless steel material and sleek design. You can open about 20 bottles with a single charge, which makes the battery very long-lasting. Most of the consumers have reported that if proper care is taken of the unit, it can last for years and open thousand of wine bottles with any issues. So, when using this tool, make sure it was charged properly before use and never try to eject the cork on a low charge.