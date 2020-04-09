50 Cent’s Son Has An Answer For His Father After He Dissed Him For Tekashi

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is not a fan of his first-born son Marquise Jackson in the slightest. The two have been at odds for years, battling after Fiddy went after his baby mama, Marquise’s mother Shaniqua Tompkins.

Their family drama came during an Instagram Live stream when 50 Cent spoke about the release of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Despite not speaking to the controversial artist in months, 50 Cent would still rather claim the federal informant as his son… over his own biological son.

“Did he just say he would claim a rat?” asked Marquise, reacting to the video.

He closed out his response by uttering one of Tekashi’s favorite phrases, calling his father “STOOPID”.