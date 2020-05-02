50 Cent Is Fed Up With A Guy Painting Him As Tekashi, Taylor Swift And Donald Trump

Over the last month, 50 Cent initially had fun with an Australian street artist portraying him as other public figures. The artist’s latest work is the giant mural in Melbourne shows 50’s face painted onto Taylor Swift’s head, and it was dubbed “Swifty Cent”.

“swifty cent i’d like to hit this MF right in the back of his head while he doing this s***”, fumed Fif on his Instagram page.

Lushsux, a guy behind the murals, who has made headlines in recent years over his controversial paintings, responded to 50’s threats shortly after: “Ok so ima start wearing a motorcycle helmet while painting now”.

It’s not the first time the street artist has trolled the rapper with his artwork as he previously painted a mural of 50 Cent with rainbow dreadlocks and teeth to resemble controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix 9ine.

Others include Mao Zedong, Donald Trump, and Post Malone. Yesterday, Lushsux painted 50 Cent without any teeth naming the mural “too many trips to the candy shop”.