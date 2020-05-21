50 Cent Breaks Silence On Mural Artist Getting Beat Up

Murals have been popping up all over Australia for the last several months, depicting 50 Cent as Tekashi 6ix9ine, Mike Pence, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and others. Street artist Lushsux, who describes himself as a 50 Cent stan account, has shared photos of his countless work.
Initially, 50 Cent was amazed by Lushsux, but as the weeks fly by he became more and more irritated. At one point Fif demanded that the artist cease producing any representations of his likeness on the street. Lushsux refuses to stop though and it looks like things finally caught up to him.
“This guy needs an ass whoopin bad, he still doing this shit,” wrote Fiddy about the artist. Apparently, people took his directions to heart and attacked Lushsux in the street, leaving him in the hospital.
50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this shit. I dont like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls but I guess now is a chance. I constantly have to unwillingly fight people ( among other insane shit you would not believe even if I told you ) on the street who for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble. It's tiresome, but it will not ever stop me doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to for the most part get a hearty chuckle out of, because they aren't sociopathic pieces of shit.
Hearing about the assault, Fif denied responsibility and issued his official response. “The artist got [punched] in the [face] that wasn’t me i didn’t do that,” says the rapper on his latest post. He may not be claiming responsibility for the attack but he did say, numerous times at that, that the artist should get what’s coming to him.