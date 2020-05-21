50 Cent Breaks Silence On Mural Artist Getting Beat Up

Murals have been popping up all over Australia for the last several months, depicting 50 Cent as Tekashi 6ix9ine, Mike Pence, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and others. Street artist Lushsux, who describes himself as a 50 Cent stan account, has shared photos of his countless work.

Initially, 50 Cent was amazed by Lushsux, but as the weeks fly by he became more and more irritated. At one point Fif demanded that the artist cease producing any representations of his likeness on the street. Lushsux refuses to stop though and it looks like things finally caught up to him.

“This guy needs an ass whoopin bad, he still doing this shit,” wrote Fiddy about the artist. Apparently, people took his directions to heart and attacked Lushsux in the street, leaving him in the hospital.

Hearing about the assault, Fif denied responsibility and issued his official response. “The artist got [punched] in the [face] that wasn’t me i didn’t do that,” says the rapper on his latest post. He may not be claiming responsibility for the attack but he did say, numerous times at that, that the artist should get what’s coming to him.