50 Cent Says He Used To Love Marquise And Holds Him Responsible For His Actions

50 Cent has had a sad and difficult situation with his firstborn son for years now. The feud between father and son played out in public with vicious insults thrown from both sides. Still, some of Fif’s fans remain hopeful that the two will eventually reconcile. In an Instagram Live interview with Van Lathan for XXL, 50 Cent was asked to comment on his relationship with Marquise.

“It is sad, it’s a sad situation,” Fif said. “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement… His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests”.

Fif gave an example of his son wanting a pair of shoes and his mother Shaniqua Tompkins getting them for him, but doing so unwillingly because she feels that her child “should have more”.”So, while being a privileged child, he feels deprived,” the rapper said. “You had everything I didn’t have.”

He said his child support was over a million dollars, and he didn’t have a problem with dishing out the money. When asked if he loves his son, 50 Cent answered, “I used to.”

“My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’ What he’s saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”, the rapper said alluding to 23-year old Marquise going so far as to take photos with his father’s adversaries.