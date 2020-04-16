50 Cent Talks Sobriety While Promoting His Champagne Brand

If you follow Fif on Instagram, you’re definitely familiar with 50 Cent’s multiple liquor brands, including Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi champagne. Although the rap mogul may be passionate about selling alcohol, he’s not so fond of drinking it. In his new book “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter”, Fif’ explains how he prefers not to drink in order to keep a clear head.

“First I’ll pour drinks from a bottle of Champagne for everyone who is in VIP with me. When the bottle is empty, I’ll give it to one of my guys and have him quietly refill it with ginger ale. For the rest of the night, I’ll have that bottle in my hand” the rapper explained in his book.

His sobriety-by-choice also includes weed, which presented a dilemma when Snoop Dogg offered him a joint during his Tycoon Pool Party last summer. “Everyone around us started cheering for me to hit it. Not wanting to kill the mood, I took a big hit…and then just let the smoke swirl around in my mouth before I blew it back out. That’s as far as it went. Bill Clinton has probably inhaled more weed smoke than me”, the famous rapper and producer said.