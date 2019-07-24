5 Websites Which May Help Students Achieve Success at College

Each of us has a dozen tabs which almost never disappear from the browser. We visit them regularly in our daily activities and get used to the resources we have been working with for a long time. Some people use them for work or a hobby; others just read a lot of books and articles. Someone can simply love to hang out on all social networks at once. In this article, we will look at five sites that will be useful to each student and simplify the path to success.

Keep Me Out

How often do you get distracted while studying? It concerns mostly social networks we mentioned earlier. Even when there are important exams ahead, and you accumulated a massive amount of materials for studying, you want to go on Instagram or Facebook for at least a minute. But the amount of time our habits take is merely terrifying.

We have a fairly simple and effective solution to avoid such issues. The site keepmeout will inform you if you get distracted by social networks too often. It does not block access, because we all know how difficult it is to fight the desire. But you will be limited in the number of visits to the profile in order to focus on studies or other essential activities. In the settings, you can specify how much time must pass from the last time you entered the social network before you can do it again.

Gutenberg

This is a unique project that digitizes and posts various literature. The main feature if that the copyright has expired, making all works available for free access. The site contains more than 59,000 texts that you can download in a variety of convenient formats on different devices, or read online.

This source will be beneficial for students who study literature. It can also expand the general knowledge of any visitor. Now you don’t have to look for old books or classic works in libraries or stores. Most likely, you can easily find what you need on the electronic ‘shelves’ of this site.

EssayPro

This is an extremely useful resource for students who do not have the time or energy to study constantly. Yeah, all learners can relate. With the help of EssayPro, you can delegate part of your work to experienced professionals who quickly and efficiently make all the necessary tasks.

All you need to do is go to the site, fill out a simple and convenient form, choose a person from the list of those who can take up your assignment. Now, enjoy your free time. You no longer need to come up with a creative topic for the essay, think through the logical structure of the plan, search for, and select the best sources. All this will be done, and you will receive a finished task before the deadline.

Brainly

Going to this site, you can find answers to all your questions. The resource has gathered around a vast community of people who study different subjects. Those are history, biology, mathematics, English, chemistry, physics, social sciences, geography, art, business, health, law, engineering, and a bunch of other disciplines. Just ask your question in the selected topic and get answers from those who understand what’s what. There are many exciting things, just check it out.

Audible

Reading is a great activity, but listening to books is much more convenient and can be more comfortable. On this resource, you can find a variety of books that can be downloaded and listened to. This can save you much time. You will hear interesting stories while doing other things, such as cleaning, traveling in public transport, working out. You can get a trial period for a month and listen to your first three books for free.

Wrapping Up

There is no universal resource able to solve all your problems at once. Yet, the ones we covered will help simplify your learning process. Using them, you can improve your academic performance significantly, enhance your knowledge, and broaden your perspectives. Add some new bookmarks in your browser, or update your list of ever-open tabs. These resources will definitely freshen up your daily routine!