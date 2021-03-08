5 Tips to Make Your Food Healthy

They say food is a necessity, but good food is a luxury. Even if we cannot afford luxury, food is one such necessity that our body requires at all costs. Whether you are in your blossoming youth or have just made it to late adulthood, good food is one basic need that is important for every human.

Proteins, minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats – these are some of the many essential nutrients without which our body will eventually fail to function properly. In fact, the research has it – as per reports, bad diets are responsible for more deaths than smoking!

This means that willingly or not, we are all making huge mistakes in our daily diet. And let’s face it – the modern ways of living and eating have tremendously messed up with our body and health.

So, in this article, we will be discussing the 5 simple tips to ensure that the food that’s on your plate is nothing less than super healthy. But let us first understand what are the 4 basic diet mistakes which do away with, as soon as possible:

Eating too much sugar

You must have heard people tell you to avoid eating too much sugar. Well, there is a reason why sugar is an infamous ingredient. Sugar consumption is bad for you due to a lot of reasons, diabetes being the biggest. Besides, it is also harmful to your skin. Come on, put down the cupcake, already!

Eating processed food

We understand that a bowl of slurpy, hot instant ramen, or maybe a Big Mac from McDonald’s might be your comfort food, but beware – these are not the healthiest of food. Eating these junkies is harmful to health because they have more sodium and saturated fats and less beneficial nutrients.

Drinking aerated drinks

Sugar, sugar, and more sugar! Consuming aerated drinks is absolutely unhealthy because it adds to your calories. Besides, it contains caffeine which hampers your sleep cycle. And what’s worse is that some of us have legit made it a part of our everyday diet!

Eating artificially flavored food

From breads to yogurt, we have completely forgotten to go natural, all thanks to brutal capitalism! Remember, artificially flavored food may be tasty but nothing is as good for your health as naturally sourced food.

Now, that we are done elaborating the mistakes we make, it’s time to finally spill the beans and tell you what are the 5 amazing tips to make your food healthy:

Add more greens to your plate

Last and the most important tip – do not compromise on your green veggies. The main issue with our diet today is that it is tremendously centered on meat-based, heavy protein.

We focus so much on getting an apt amount of protein daily, that we totally miss out on munching on healthy greens like celery, lettuce, peas, and spinach. Hence, add more salads to your diet and give your palate a healthy twist! Consider getting a curated meal kit for your loved ones from Hello Fresh.

Choose whole-grain bread, avoid gluten

Breads are a staple element of our diet. You will be shocked to find out just how many people refuse to call anything lacking bread as a full-blown meal. The simple reason behind this is that bread is a fulfilling food item. And, not to forget just how super versatile it – from sandwiches to tortillas, you can make anything from a piece of bread.

But bread contains a lot of gluten which is extremely bad for your health. It causes constipation, diarrhea, and extreme intestinal damage. But the catch here is that eliminating gluten from bread is impossible, so the best you can do is confined to whole-grain, unrefined flour for baking your bread. That way, fiber is retained and the gluten level is also controlled.

Eggs are a must

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients needed by our body. And thanks to TV commercials, now we all know what is the daily protein requirement for a fit body. But what is the best and the most easily available source of protein? Eggs!

Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day and it needs to be fulfilling. So, you can have a heavy meal for breakfast. And what’s better than eggs? Scrambled, fried, or just simply boiled – your daily dose of protein is just one egg away!

Add a dollop of yogurt to your diet

Yogurt is the yummiest way of making your overall meal a lot, a lot healthier. Plus, if Greek Yogurt is available in your region, then bravo!

A cup of yogurt is power-packed with a lot of super amazing benefits. It is an excellent source of protein, calcium, and good fats. On top of it, it also contains probiotics and healthy bacteria which is great for your guts.

If you are unaware, Greek Yogurt works wonders to relieve issues related to higher blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Is there even a reason to not add it to your diet?

Get proper hydration – drink more water

When talking about healthy eating habits, it is only common for people to totally miss out on the significance of proper hydration. Water is essential – period! From keeping us cool to cleaning our organs from within – there is no substitute for water and its magic. But we always forget to keep ourselves thoroughly hydrated.

If we start listing the benefits of drinking water, the list will probably never end. But water keeps you alive, to say the least. If you are aiming to lose weight for health reasons – water is your best friend. Plus, if you are trying to control your daily calorie intake, water will again prove to be immensely helpful.

Over to you…

Eating healthy has become a task rather than a part of our lifestyle, thanks to our everyday busy schedule. Here, we listed basic mistakes we make in our diet and the 5 super simple ways of making it healthy. Read this handbook, the next time you wish to revolutionize your diet plan.