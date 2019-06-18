5 Tips on How to Win at Baccarat

Baccarat is a card game that you don’t need thousands of dollars to play it. You certainly need a high-roller attitude or suit to play a game of it, since it has been removed from high-roller tables and casually moved into casinos.

It’s safe to say that you can play Baccarat in an online casino without much money, and some fairly reasonable tables have fairly reasonable stakes.

Baccarat can be played for enjoyment, but if you’re a person who likes to up the ante, here are a few tips on how to win at Baccarat.

1. Never Make the “TIE” Bet

Baccarat has very low house edges on two from the three bets that are Banker, Player, and Tie. The banker has a house edge of 1.06, while the Player has a house edge of 1.24. This means that you lose 1.06 and 1.24 units for every 100 units wagered. Those are very small house edges but are excellent for the person playing.

However, this is where the game gets interesting. The Tie house bet has a house edge of 14.4. That is huge if we compare them to the other two. This means that every time you bet 100 units, you lose 14.4.

2. Banker is The Best Bet

The Banker has a win percentage slightly in the upper half of 50%. Those are excellent odds if you’re a man who loves odds. Every win has a 5% commission taken from it, to balance the edge for those who bet on Banker.

3. Stay With Banker Until You Lose

Ride your luck until you can’t no more, they say. The best way to get into a streak is to bet on Banker until you experience your first loss, according to Luckyniki. The Banker is predicted to have the best chances of going on a streak, due to the +50% win rate. You have to be aware that if you are in a streak, there is no indication of how long the streak might last. You might win three bets in a row and lose the next six.

4. Wait a Turn After You’ve Lost a Banker Bet

A general rule of thumb would be to postpone the next bet when you lose your first streak. You’ve bet on Banker, and the Player bet one. Now it’s time for you to wait out a turn and bet whatever the decision won the round.

5. Mini Baccarat Is Very Risky

A version of the game can often be found played that’s called Mini-Baccarat. In Mini-Baccarat, the players deal the cards, as opposed to a dealer. While the normal game is fast, usually around 40 decisions on the hour, this version of the game is super-speed more with more than 170 and close to 200 decisions per hour. For this version of the game, we recommend you go only-Banker style of play. Bet on Banker until it loses. Then, wait until Player loses and go back to betting on Banker. And repeat until the decisions are over.