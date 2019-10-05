5 Tips for Building Your Own Art Portfolio Website

From viral news to social media to dozens of other emerging platforms, the internet has clearly proven its power and influence. This is why people from almost every industry are taking advantage of it. Its massive reach alone can translate into profit-generating organic traffic towards any website.

Artists are of no exception

While some great artwork remains to be seen in galleries and exhibits, the tides have been turned in this digital age. Young and old, novice or experienced, people from the creative arts are flocking the world-wide-web to establish their online presence and carve their names on this infinite digital canvass. After all, with the right tools and strategy, you can reach your target audience, effectively market your work, and even expand your online network in no time.

Now, if you are considering building your portfolio online for some time now, then you’ve probably realized that the task does not end with you learning how to build a website from scratch (click here for the ultimate guide on creating a website from Scratch on WordPress). There are many other things to consider if you are to successfully launch that dream art portfolio website of yours.

To help you get started, here are some tips to take note of:

Select your strongest suit

While you may have several works of art to display, remember that the goal of your website is to showcase your talent and attract as many audiences as possible. To make this happen, you need to carefully select which among your works are the pieces that best reflect your genuine style. Highlight these at the topmost or on a special section of your website. Don’t be afraid to show off your artistic skills and your talents. Get out there and show your potential clients and fans the artistic prowess you have.

Crank up the resolution

Your website’s function is to act as an online digital library that displays your works of art. Naturally, for your audience to appreciate the beauty behind every piece, they should be able to browse it in the highest viewing quality possible. Do note that high quality does not necessarily mean ultra-high definition and massive file size. Make sure to highlight quality but never sacrifice page loading speed just to emphasize even the smallest detail.

Let your clients speak for you

As a professional, testimonials and feedback from your previous and current clients will say a lot about your work ethic and abilities. Evaluation and recommendations from people who have worked with you can say just as much as every artistic work in focus.

So, whenever possible, ask your client for feedback regarding the project you have done for them. Also, do not forget to inform them that their testimonial will be displayed on your site. Once your audience sees your work complemented by client validation, you will feel the benefits of having a strong online presence through your portfolio.

Give them a sneak peek

Whether it’s a teaser on a current project you are working on or a time-lapse of a piece that you made, it won’t hurt to give your audience a clue about your work process. In fact, this may stir up even more curiosity as you spark their wonder through your unique style and artistic approach.

Include your details

Creating an online art portfolio website is like handing out a digital calling card to your site’s visitors. You display your work online because you want them to be able to reach out to you in case they want to collaborate, give constructive feedback, or simply express their admiration for your work. As such, your website should have a portion that includes your digital footprint. Things such as work e-mail address and accounts in other digital platforms are worth adding to your About the Artist page. You can also include a feedback form on your website so that visitors can simply fill out the form and send their messages to you.

Conclusion

In this digital age where you can easily achieve profitability and recognition through an established online presence, building an art portfolio website gives you a great edge. While it may seem daunting at first, you can eventually achieve your goal by keeping in mind a few simple portfolio-building reminders.

First, show off your skills and put your best foot forward by highlighting your best work. Upload your art in high-resolution but be careful not to sacrifice speed and navigation.

Next, gather feedback and recommendations from your clients to show your professionalism and work ethic. You can also add a preview of your work process to stir up your audience’s curiosity. And finally, make sure your site’s visitors know how and where to reach you, in case they want to collaborate or simply share feedback.