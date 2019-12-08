5 Things You Didn’t Know About IP Geolocation 

We truly live in a fantastic age. We live an age where data and technology offer so many opportunities for those who take the initiative actually to reach out for success.

The online world has made it very possible for anyone who has the internet and a laptop to become their bosses or to start there now business.

However, with this same technology, it also has given many scammers and schemers the equal opportunity to fleece a lot of competent and hardworking individuals.

In this article, we want to outline five things you may have been unaware of IP Geolocation. Also, explaining to you how it can not only protect you from hackers but greatly benefit your business.

1 – IP Geolocation Can Help You track Hackers

Hackers are annoying. We know this from our experience with running websites. Having hackers on your website can cause severe damage to your blog, website, or e-commerce site.

Having an IP location service helps you to track the hackers and potentially stop that issue from happening again.

It can be quite frustrating putting in an insane amount of work, only to have out taken or corrupted by external agents.

2 – You Can Track User’s Whereabouts (Great For Marketing)

Perhaps one of the most beneficial aspects of being able to track IP addresses is the idea that you will know where much of your traffic is coming from.

In marketing, you have only so much money to send on advertising. As a result, you will want to spend as little as you can while simultaneously earning as much as you can.

That is one of the best advantages of being able to track IP addresses because you will know where to target your audience and spend your ad revenue.

3 – Ip Location Is Great For Managing Business Security

When you can hide your IP address, you potentially also allow the hackers and schemers online never to be able to find you.

If they don’t know where you are, they will never be able to locate you to steal or corrupt your business.

The less they know, the less damage they can do. Indeed, it`s a win-win situation for those who are looking to improve their business.

4 – Ip Location Can Help In Price Strategies

Not all locations and geographical locations are priced the same. And although that may be somewhat discriminatory, it is just what we call the Free Market (which is a beautiful thing).

Many western nations pay much more in ad revenue and products when compared to countries in developing worlds.

And that makes sense.

However, the west is very completive, and by unknowing that ether is a geographical location that has a massive audience outside of the western hemisphere may be beneficial.

It may not pay nearly as much a the west, but it will be monetarily beneficial for those who are looking to scale or get money from other sources.

5 – Helps In Filtering Traffic

Lastly, filter out your traffic.

Cracking down on bot traffic or traffic from low price countries will be most beneficial for you scaling your business.

Want To Learn More About IP Geolocation

We hope that this article was enlightening and educative for those who may be seeking to learn more about IP locations.

If you would like to learn more about IP Geolocation, feel free to visit our website, DB-IP.