5 Things to Know About FemTech

Tech industry is mostly known to be used by men, but more and more women are becoming a part of this industry, which is one of the reasons the FemTech was created. Ida Tin, the CEO of app Clue and coiner of the FemTech, explains that the industry is going on a Geekettes panel. Anna Druet, the Clue’s Science and Education Manager and Amanda Cormier, the Head of Content support her ideas.

FemTech is a new technology invented in order to improve women’s lives, says Ida Tin. This tech consists of period-tracking apps like Clue, pelvic floor exercisers like the Yarlap, the Lioness store, and birth control apps like Nurx. When Ida saw these companies appear, she thought, “Hold on, there is a category on the rise here. That’s a big thing. … Then, investors can say, ‘I have four FemTech companies in my portfolio’ instead of ‘I have a company for women peeing in their pants.’ That’s hard for a male investor to say.”

FemTech will expand after more people realize how important it is and start noticing the tech industry. Here are some of the things you should know about the FemTech industry.

It Helps Women to Have More Control Over Their Health and Lives

“Women can only fulfill their potential and their life purpose when they have some agency over their own body and their own childbearing,” Ida says. She added that there had been a huge improvement in the quality of birth control since the Pill’s invention in 1950. FemTech allows women to have better control of their own health, plan their future and enjoy life. This technology gives them information and knowledge which can be very useful.

It Can Advance Scientific Knowledge

“One of the exciting things about merging tech and female health is that we start having exciting amounts of data,” says Tin. “We can talk to millions. Finding some information in other ways would take so much money and so much effort, ” she added. Clue and similar apps help you understand your body in a scientific way. These apps have explained that women’s hormones are not the same in East and West Germany. It’s much easier for them to publish the info that has been given to them by the public than for an institution to get approval and funds for these types of studies.

It Can Allow Health Problems Get Diagnosed and Treated Sooner

FemTech could help the women get info and professional care if they notice some change in their health. Problems like endometriosis can take more than 10 years to be diagnosed. This app follows their period symptoms and notices if a woman’s period is abnormal. “Every data point you track is helping shape the future for younger girls,” said Anna Druet.

It’s Helping Men Understand Women’s Health Problems

“Maybe I don’t fully understand it, but I understand there’s something I don’t understand,” Tin said men usually think. She gives presentations to men and explains the changes in female hormones throughout the month. Clue allows you to share your cycle info with others. There is a period-tracking app called MyFLO which offers a “partner sync” option that informs your partner about your condition and needs. All of these features help everyone understand the value of women’s health.

It’s Destigmatizing Menstrual and Sexual Health

FemTech allows you to talk about these topics and help you realize how important they are. “There’s an emerging understanding that there are many needs, and where there are many needs, there are also many opportunities,” Tin added.