5 Simple Ways to Update Your Living Space for the New Decade

The 2020’s are finally here! The start of a new year is always a popular time to change things in your life and with the beginning of a completely new decade, it may be time to think big and update your living space.

Your living space defines who you are. Most homes are considered as a natural extension of one’s personality. From room colors, furniture to even things like cutlery, every part of your home is supposed to reflect your own self. Most families seek to change their living spaces every once in a while, to keep the home looking vibrant and fresh.

While it may be intimidating, especially if you have not changed the interior of your home in a while, there are a seemingly endless number of simple ways to spruce up your home. Do not feel overwhelmed because the following five ideas are just the tip of the iceberg to get you started restyling your living space.

Adding Plants

Plants are a great, inexpensive way to add some life to your living space. They bring a lot of positive energy into indoor spaces and are a great conversation starter topic. Staying close to nature and improving your home’s inner harmony are some of expectations that house plants fulfill.

Houseplants come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, from small tabletop plants to indoor trees. They can go on the floor, tables, walls or ceiling. Do not be afraid to get creative with them by using different sizes, colors, and styles of pots and planters. The best part is they can be found easily at department, hardware, or gardening stores for every size budget.

Rethink the Lighting

Light and darkness can drastically change how your living space looks and there are a number of ways to change it. It can also have a huge impact on your productivity. Lighting in a house says a lot about the kind of environment and atmosphere, which dominates a house.

Different blinds or curtains can change how much natural sunlight shines into your home and give your space a different look and feel. They are also art décor pieces, which act as a great element of adding contrasts, livening up the appearance among other things.

If you cannot change your windows, blinds, or curtains, you can still change it with a number of lamps. Lamps, like plants above, come in many different designs. If you are tired of your current lamps or light fixtures, consider replacing them as well. With so many different types of lamps and bulbs, you can really let your personal style shine through.

Fresh Coat of Paint

A great way to add some color and drama to your living space is to repaint it. If repainting your entire home seems too daunting for you, think a little smaller. While people do not want to redo their homes in terms of changing their furniture, most of them would not be too averse to repainting.

This is because; repainting is one element, which transforms the entire look and feel of a home. People go through different experiences and feelings. At different moments of our life, we tend to be dominated by different colors. Furniture might not define you, but your home colour most definitely will.

Painting an accent wall or retouching the trim is a fantastic way to change the look and feel of an area without going through the hassle of moving all your furniture to do it. Depending on the type, brand, or amount of paint, you can drastically update your room for as little as $25.

New Furniture

While plants, lights, and paint are great ways to update your living space for the new decade, sometimes you need to think big. The addition of a new member of your family, or the need to blend pragmatism with beauty might be the reason to buy new furniture. Most people tend to skim on this part. However, changing your furniture that most families should look at seriously in 2020.

It is common for households to have the same furniture for the past ten or twenty years. In 2020, it might be time to be out with the old and in with the new. Consider replacing your furniture with something new from online stores such as europeanleathergallery.com that will last you for years to come.

Furniture is being made and processed using different materials and elements. For people who want to be sure that their furniture is responsibly sourced and made, brands are there to satisfy your queries. Classy and sophisticated furniture has an innate ability to lift moods and bring happiness to a homely environment.

Throw Pillows

Whether you do decide to replace your furniture or stick with what you have, be sure to decorate them with new accent pillows.

Accent pillows are a great way to add color or design patterns to your room. Unlike painting or buying completely new furniture, they are easy to mix-and-match and interchange through the year depending on the season or mood you are experiencing.

With many different shapes, sizes, materials, and designs, there is an almost endless amount of combinations you experiment with that will not break your back or budget. No matter what kind of design you are looking for, you will always find your choice.

Conclusion

If your living space needs a refreshing, there is no need to worry about breaking the budget. The above five tips have been used by interior designers for years. Instead of keeping the same old style of your living space, consider new plants, lights, furniture, paint, and pillows to get your home ready for the 2020’s.

No matter where you are in your life, redefining your living condition is going to have a positive impact in your life. If you are starting a new job, a new relationship or taking any significant steps in your life, redoing your living condition is an absolute necessity.

What are some of the absolute essentials that you take into consideration, when updating your living space? Do let us know in the comments section below.