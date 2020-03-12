4 Considerations When Buying a Pet Vacuum Cleaner 2020

Pets have been the best companions for humans for ages. It is no wonder we spend so much quality time with them. The most common pets are furry animals – cats and dogs. Even though you treat them as family members, one thing we all have to deal with – is our furbaby’s fur shedding all over the home.

Cleaning up fur in every corner of your house is never easy. Even if you manage to completely get rid of the fur once once, repeating the same thing over and over again can be painful. So, you need the best pet vacuum cleaner to keep everything clean. You can find a wide range of vacuum cleaners with proper reviews and buyers guide on sites like Allgreatvacuums.com.

Though there are many options for pet vacuum cleaners, you must consider a few factors before buying the best-suited one for you. Let’s dive deep to find more about these considerations.

1. Consider the Pet Breed

Not all pets shed the same. There are canines and felines with longer hairs than others. Some of these furbabies shed a lot more than other breeds. So, you must keep your pet breed in mind when dealing with pet hair problems.

Dogs that Shed Less

Poodle Shih Tzu Dachshund Maltese Bichon Frise Italian Greyhound Schnauzer Scottish Terrier Border Terrier Yorkshire Terrier

Dogs that Shed More

Rottweiler Chihuahua German Shepherd Pug Border Collie Alaskan Husky Labrador/Golden Retriever Chow Chow Beagle Saint Bernard

Cats that Shed Less

Somali Tonkinese Burmese European Burmese Ocicat Bengal Bombay Siamese Cornish Rex Colorpoint Shorthair

Cats that Shed More

Persian Siberian Norwegian Forest American Curl Selkirk Rex Himalayan Chartreux American Bobtail Russian Blue Ragamuffin

2. Consider Flooring and Layout

Before you buy a pet vacuum cleaner, consider the type of your home’s flooring and layout. In the case of hardwood and tiles floors, go for machines with powerful suction. You should also check the weight of your vacuum pump.

Pets and their fur can get in every corner of the house, especially when they love to sit on stairs and observe us. So, you will have to lug the vacuum pump up and down the stairs. Try a lightweight vacuum with considerable suction capacity. Use extensions like a hose with a small brush head while cleaning your stairs. That cuts off your labor. Make sure you check the additional attachments of vacuum cleaners before you buy one. Perhaps going cordless would make more sense.

What about carpets and rugs? You will get furs from all different breeds on the carpet. For the best carpet cleaning, you need a rotating brush to catch pet hair effectively. On another note, the same rotating brush can damage the hardwood floor. So, be careful when cleaning different areas of your house.

Your furry mates can also shed on furniture. So, don’t be shy about using a hose in every corner of the furniture. Pet hair cleaning becomes easier if you are maintaining a regular grooming routine and brushing your pet regularly. Always maintain good hygiene to avoid excessive shedding.

3. Know the types of Vacuum Cleaner

Pet vacuum cleaners have a wide range of models and variations. It would be really difficult to pick the perfect one unless you have a good handle on the features and functionalities.. While all of them serve one common purpose- that is cleaning – there are some more specializations too.

Canister Vacuum Cleaners

They are the best for carpets and hard surfaces. Most of these gadgets have suction control and air cleaner systems. You will find some standard attachments like crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, and dusting brush. These machines are also easy to operate and offer portable models.

Upright Vacuum Cleaners

The best benefit of having an upright vacuum cleaner is- you don’t have to bend while cleaning surfaces. They are easy to lift away and contain brush-roll shutoff. You can use these barefoot brush-rolls for barefoot cleaning. Other than that, they have a large capacity dust cup for long sessions of cleaning.

Handheld Vacuum Cleaners

They are the best portable gadget to clean the mess quickly. It can be both cordless and with a corded vacuum. Along with regular crevice nozzles, they have brush nozzles for cleaning carpets, keyboard, and, most importantly, pet hair.

Stick Vacuum Cleaners

They perform well on all different floors. Tiles, marble, carpet, wooden floor- almost everywhere you can clean with this lightweight device. It operates with a cyclonic filtration system and improves your living environment. Other than that, it has washable filter kits and wall mount docking.

Robot Vacuum Cleaners

This has a three-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes. Its powerful suction can clean any dirt, dust, or large debris. It runs more than an hour with automated docking and recharging option. The coolest feature of all- these can be operated with apps from anywhere you want. You can also customize your automated cleaning schedule and view cleaning maps from your smartphone.

4. Important Features to Consider

While the more high tech features come with a higher price tag, you must look for some common features when it comes to pet hair cleaning.

HEPA Filters

HEPA filters can capture 99.97% particles that are 0.3 microns or above in size. That makes sure, it captures microscopic allergens other than pet hair – like dander. So, try to buy vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters regardless of its model, types, and brands.

Brush agitator

Sometimes it is difficult to clean dirt that is embedded in your carpet surface. A brush agitator can pull up any dirt or pet hair that is stuck on carpets or rugs. This accessory is now standard with every vacuum cleaner.

Bag or No Bag

Both of these are useful to clean pet hairs. Besides, if you have dust allergies and want to contain the dust, then try bag models. On the other hand, bagless models never run out of bags. So, you won’t have the hassle of bags.

Budget for Vacuum cleaners

The last thing you need to know is the price range. Here is a brief idea about different types of vacuum cleaner prices.

Stick vacuum cleaners- Price ranges from 29 dollars to 349 dollars.

Handles vacuum cleaners- Price ranges from 17 dollars to 199 dollars.

Upright vacuum cleaners- Price ranges from 49 dollars to 679 dollars.

Canister vacuum cleaners- Price ranges from 59 dollars to 899 dollars.

Robot vacuum cleaners- price ranges from 89 to 599 dollars.

Some of us never think of our pets and the hair they can bring into your homes when choosing vacuum cleaners. Most of us think it should be sufficient. In reality, pet hair removal from your home will become a primary function for your vacuum cleaner. So do your research, consider these basic ideas above and pick the best one for you.