5 Best Tips for Rocking a Bow Tie like A Pro

If there is such thing as being too perfect, then that is for bow ties for sure. They have a separate fan base in the men’s fashion world. The bow tie has received a special place in clothing history. Famous people from the time including Marlene Dietrich, Fred Astaire, Winston Churchill, Le Corbusier, Bill Nye, and lots of other people have made it a ‘thing’. Today it is worn by people all around the world.

Usually, men avoid bow ties just because they do not know how to tie it properly, or maybe they think they need a special occasion to rock it while others are confused when to wear them. In reality, every man can pull it off effortlessly all they need to learn is some tying skills. If you are a fan of classic men fashion or style, you really need to know how to rock bow ties and do not worry if you do not know how to wear it, we have got you covered. In this article, we have mentioned a few tips for you on how to wear bow ties. To learn about them, make sure to read till the end!

Maintain a Balance

You have to follow a rule of thumb in order to get that classic look. The rule is simple and straight the bolder the shirt, the milder the tie and vice versa. A simple tie on loud shirt compliments each other, similarly, a bold bow tie add value to the muted outfit and tie the whole look together.

Tie a Bow Tie Yourself

If you really want to take your classic style to another level, then do not opt for pre-tied or clip-on varieties instead consider self-tie bow tie. Sure, you can get yourself a pre-tied bow tie, but if you really want to master the art of pulling off this classic accessory, then you should tie that bow yourself. Do not worry if you don’t know how to make a bow tie as you can always go and watch tutorials on that. Be worthy, not lazy and master this art so you can make a bow tie whenever you want.

Learn When Not to Wear a Bow Tie

Like you cannot wear the same outfit at every event same as you cannot rock the bow tie at every occasion or event. Well, I know it can be a little daunting to know when to wear it or not but some have suggested that it is not appropriate to wear bow ties on funerals. Conversely, you can totally pull them off like a pro on weddings and dinners.

Know When to Rock it

As much it is important to know when not to wear a bow tie, you should also know when to rick it. Learn on which occasions the bow tie is desirable, acceptable, or required. You can wear a bow tie on occasions like weddings, formal events, religious services, brunch, etc. you got me right?

Keep Fabric in Mind

It is essential to know that not all bow ties can be worn at every event. For example, for casual occasions, you should get yourself linen, cotton, and seersucker bow ties. Similarly, events that skew more towards formal side bow ties made from wool and silk fabric would be appropriate to wear.