5 Best Online Platforms to Create a Website for your Hobby

Nowadays, you don’t need to have coding experience to establish your online presence. There are numerous tools you can use to build one. The market of website builders has boomed for the last couple of years. So, if you are a freelance artist or just an individual aspiring to share your passions with others, these easy-to-use tools can help you establish your blog or website in a matter of hours.

You probably think that it is vital to have a basic knowledge of HTML and CSS to be able to create a website, but you are wrong. The newest web builders feature drag-and-drop functionalities that allow you to make your own website or blog just as easily as, for instance, a PowerPoint presentation.

With online web building tools, you will be able to save lots of time and offer an amazing user-centric experience to your target audience. However, there is plenty of fish in the sea. How do you know which tool to use to build your web presence from scratch?

We compiled a list of the 5 best online platforms that will help you create an excellent website for your hobby.

1. NING

We will start with an innovative solution developed by NING. What if we told you that you could create your own social media platform? Well, with NING, you can create a living and breathing online community around any topic you’re interested in. The perfect solution for a hobby website, isn’t it?

NING allows you to create a social platform with minimum effort and no programming experience at all. So you can basically pursue your goals and passions with the power of your own social media network.

With NING, you will get:

A variety of design templates and customization tools to make your site unique and attractive.

Advanced social networking features, e.g., private and group messages, forums, polls, comments, live chat, etc.

Comprehensive content and community management tools.

Monetization options: Paid Access, Paid Membership, and Donations.

24/7 support.

2. Wix.com

There are a few reasons why so many people choose Wix as their preferred tool for creating websites.

Wix has one of the richest libraries of design templates in the market. You can choose from a variety of options and find a design that will fit your industry and website topic.

The process of building a website with Wix is straightforward and intuitive.

You can add e-commerce functionalities with a couple of clicks;

Wix has a fast customer support service. They usually reply within 12 hours.

Wix offers discounts for clients who want to use the platform in a long-term perspective.

3. Site 123

Site 123 is another web building platform that allows for fast and easy creation of websites and blogs. Many users will find its drag-and-drop interface particularly convenient. You can also add complex design elements if you want to.

Go with Site 123 if:

You want a cheap solution for a relatively small project;

You want to test the capabilities of the platform to see whether it fits your needs.

If you need a simple website to represent your brand on the web, and you don’t want to spend much time building one.

4. WordPress

Of course, the legendary WordPress is also on the list. The pioneer in the website builder industry undeniably deserves its status as the most popular web building solution. However, the platform is hardly a good fit for beginners. It offers lots of templates, but the drag-and-drop functionality is minimal. To create a website with WordPress, you need at least basic knowledge of coding and web design.

The pros of using WordPress are as follows:

It is the most advanced yet complex website builder in the market;

It offers top-notch e-commerce solutions;

It provides the possibility to create truly unique and sophisticated websites, but you will likely need the help of a professional unless you have enough experience in web development.

5. Squarespace

Squarespace is the perfect web builder for designers and artists, especially for photographers. The platform offers fantastic templates for image-based websites. The drag-and-drop interface makes the process of creating a website fast and convenient.

You will appreciate Squarespace if: