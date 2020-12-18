3 Best 4K Video Converters 2021

For a long time, 1080p resolution was a golden standard, something we were looking for when watching a video. But technology is not going to stop advancing, and that is why we can look forward to the future. We have a new sheriff in town, a new feast for our eye, and that is 4k UHD. If anyone thinks the distinction between these two isn’t that big, there are plenty of videos online where they can see both of them in comparison.

It is something fresh and amazing, and it provides details that are presented on our little or big screens, and it is hard to imagine the next technological step. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to 4k devices, and if you want to play this type of video, some prospects might be restricted. The reason for that is the fact that this marvelous technology is a novelty, and it will take some time for the devices to catch up.

One of the options we have available to us is uploading the desired video to an online video converter. But there is a problem, and anyone who has ever done that knows that it is a process that can take quite some time. And if you are trying to watch a movie, for example, it is likely you might want to watch it as soon as feasible. Luckily, there is another option. 4K converters that make it possible to convert a video from 4k to a different resolution.

So what makes a converter good at this job? Some characteristics define the good product of this type, and they are easy to use and the ability to convert any video file to a format that you need. But there are actually several good options for us on the market, so how to know which one to go for, which one to choose? Who can we trust with our money and device? Some of them are free, and they can be safe, although should really be careful with those. The best option is to go with a program that gives us a collection of superior innovations when contrasted to those that cost us no money. So without further ado, here are the best three video converters.

1. Aicoosoft Video Converter

The gold medal goes to Aicoosoft Video Converter. What makes it unique is how it utilizes AI technology to the maximum. Matching it with other programs on the market shows that this converter has a far better balance between how fast it works and the quality of the final product. It also possesses a potent downloading feature and some improvements compared to the competition in compression and conversion.

Benefits are many. It provides excellent support for HD conversion and excellent editing software. It also supports all of the popular formats. It is simple to use effectively, so you don’t have to worry about that since its interface is very user friendly and many of its features are only a click away. There are several options when it comes to its license, so you can pick the one that is most suitable for you. Honestly, its main flaw is that you don’t already have it, and we know you don’t because if you did, you would have been already satisfied and wouldn’t need to read this article.

2. Wondershare UniConverter

So our runner up is Wondershare Uniconverter. What most people want to find out is how much money they will need for it, and we must add that it is not that cheap, with a price of around 40 dollars. But, for that price, one will get a pretty effective program, and when it comes to how quickly you can convert any type of video and the quality of what you can make with it. Optimization and conversion of numerous video and audio formats are its specialties, and once again, all most regularly used formats are among what is supported. Without a doubt, it is a versatile program that we can use to compress, burn, edit, record videos, and much more.

The quality can justify the price since it has several excellent characteristics. It is extremely useful for Batching video conversion, trimming, cropping, or merging videos, converting to gif format, and burning discs – almost for everything one can think of doing. One of its flaws is that the free trial will not let anyone convert the entire file, and not all of what the product can accomplish will be accessible in its demo. So it is really, really hard to test it out before the purchase, but it is a leap of faith that you will most likely be very happy with.

3. Convertio Video Converter

Convertio will allow you to convert any number of files to any audio or video format that you can think of pretty easily. It doesn’t matter if you aspire to transform to a particular format or of it. All the important file formats are available, like AVI, MOV, MP4, and even some of the more peculiar ones, such as WTV or VOB. Many options will let us customize the settings, and then we can make a program of our dreams. Want to make gifs? Done, and it is simple to do as well.

Want to upload files from Dropbox, Google Drive, or your drive? Once again, it is very easy to do all this. Anything that you convert will be saved in their cloud for a full day, just in case you change your mind about something. So to summarize this pretty good product, its main assets are that it is available, fast and simple to work with, so everyone can find their way around it. The reason why there are better options out there is that file size is restricted to 100 MB, and there is a maximum amount of conversion we can do daily.

So those are the three medal winners. There is no wrong choice among those three, only a good one and a better one. So be sure to remember them when you require a good video converter because they will certainly not let you down.