4 Of the Best Poker Games You Need to Learn

You might be familiar with poker and all the variations and rules of it, and you might not be. But regardless, maybe you’re a person who doesn’t know that he likes poker and would like to familiarize more with the extremely popular card game.

Poker is a card game that has been played ever since the first people settled on the American continent. With so many poker games out there, it can be hard to find a favorite. But we’re certain that our list of poker games will positively appeal to you. So without further ado, let’s find out the best 4 poker games that you need to learn.

1. Texas Hold’em

The most popular poker game in the world is by far the Texas Hold’em. If you’re looking for a place to start learning poker, Texas Hold’em is definitely the game to start with.

Texas Hold’em is the most popular because all of the marquee tournaments across the world (WSOP, WPT, EPT, etc) use this variation of the game.

The rules of the game are simple and it involves a 52-card deck. The dealer plays only in home games and the duties are shared across all players. However, the dealer will not play if you enter a gambling establishment. In Texas Hold’em, the player with the highest combination wins. According to Kartu Panas, it takes a lot of thinking to succeed in Texas Hold’em.

2. Omaha

Omaha is yet another highly popular variation of poker that is played across the world. If you’ve mastered Texas Hold’em, then get ready to experience some huge swings. In Omaha, each player receives four cards and the dealer places a total of five community cards on the table. However, each player may use only two cards from his hand and combine them with an additional three from the five community cards. Unlike Texas Hold’em, Omaha is a very fast-paced action poker game that drives players’ nuts.

3. Seven-Card Stud

Seven-Card Stud is yet another variation of poker that was very popular before Texas Hold’em came along. This poker game is mostly played by hipsters and it can be played from two to eight players. This game has no community cards and each player starts with two cards faced down and an additional one that is revealed. Each player receives a total of seven cards, three faced down and four-faced up, and the best five-card combination with the round. Seven-Card Stud has the same hand rankings as Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

4. 2-7 Triple Down

2-7 Triple Down is played only once you’ve mastered Texas Hold’em and Omaha. The rules of 2-7 Triple Down are different to most poker games because of the inverse hand rankings. In this variation of poker, the goal is to make the lower possible five-card combination in a four-round game with three draws each game. In this poker variation, a player can discard anywhere from zero to five cards each round, and the dealer will replace the amount of discarded cards. In 2-7, aces play high and deuces play low. In 2-7, you’re not chasing flushes or straights, so the best hand in 2-7 is “23457” with no flush.