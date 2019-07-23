4 Ideas to Boost Value of Your Home

Moving house can be both an exciting and stressful time. With the focus on packing up and moving as quickly as you can, people tend to forget about the home they’re leaving behind. If your house is unsold or you plan on renting it out, you need to make sure this is also a priority as well as moving in your dream home. Before taking on offers, you should consider how you can make the most out of your investment by increasing the value of the property.

Take a look at this guide which will offer you the inspiration you need to transform your property and improve its kerb appeal.

Spruce up the decor

The first thing you should do when updating your property is to look at ways to enhance the decor. This could be something as little as re-painting each room, adding and removing furniture or completely changing the look of the property. Many landlords choose the latter option, which although may seem expensive actually benefits them when renting out their home. This is because they choose to redesign their properties into a minimalist-style home in order to attract a wide range of tenants. A simple style is also more cost-effective, so a change in decor will not put a dent in your profit.

Add a unique feature

If you’re looking to make a lasting impression on potential tenants, you should consider adding a stand-out feature in your home. For example, if your property does not have a garden you could figure out alternative methods to ensure you have some sort of green space. Property experts RW Invest have achieved this in a number of their developments with rooftop gardens which features beautiful plants, contemporary furniture and spectacular views which are extremely popular with tenants. By adopting their garden designs in an empty outdoor space, you could significantly increase tenant interest and enhance the look of your property.

Open up your home

The majority of modern properties are now set out in an open-plan style to make the living space appear larger than it actually is, which is obviously an effective selling point. If the rooms in your property are all closed off you should consider knocking down some of the walls to enhance the space. Start by knocking down the wall of your kitchen to link with a dining room, which will give the appearance of a larger kitchen area which is an extremely attractive attribute.

Convert unused space

If you have a basement or loft in your home that is basically just a storage space, you should consider making better use of them. For example, you could use it as an extra bedroom or an office, although make sure the ceilings are high enough to accommodate furniture and of course your tenants. Another idea could be to convert a garage into another living area, providing the perfect space for entertaining guests. If you choose this option, you should make sure that you have an additional private parking space on your driveway to avoid putting tenants off.