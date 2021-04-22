4 Herbs & Spices for Inflammation

Inflammation can occur for many reasons: underlying disease, environmental factors, stress, diet, and the like. In many cases, inflammation also causes additional pain, discomfort, and illness, contributing to the onset of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and even Alzheimer’s. Unfortunately, treating inflammation can be difficult, and many treatments for other conditions cause additional inflammation as a side effect. However, there are many herbs for inflammation one can use to treat symptoms and prevent future flare-ups.

How Do Herbs and Spices Help Inflammation?

Herbal medicines have been used for thousands of years to treat all kinds of conditions, including inflammation. Today, proponents of natural remedies and individuals seeking holistic approaches continue to enjoy the benefits of using plant-based alternatives. Certain herbs and medicinal plants have been proven effective in treating acute and chronic inflammation and are known to reduce inflammation in otherwise healthy individuals.

Additionally, herbal remedies are ingested for their medicinal benefits but may also be included in meals to add extra flavor and nutrients. Many popular anti-inflammatory herbs and spices are commonly used in cuisine worldwide and are common folk remedies for people from diverse backgrounds.

Inflammation Reducers

While many natural remedies for inflammation exist, we’ll be covering some of the most powerful. Here are four popular herbs and spices that can combat inflammation for a happier, healthier, more balanced life:

Turmeric

Turmeric root is a fragrant spice used primarily in Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine, known for its slightly floral but savory flavor. Bright yellow and sometimes used as a natural dye, turmeric is also famous for the aesthetic value it adds to many dishes. Beyond its culinary uses, turmeric is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties thanks to a high concentration of curcumin – a compound high in antioxidants and capable of reducing inflammation and blocking inflammatory agents from coming in contact with your cells.

Ginger

Ginger root can be found in every grocery store in the U.S. and is a popular addition to foods worldwide. Ginger can be used for sweet or savory dishes and boasts a deliciously spicy flavor that can clear your sinuses. Like turmeric, ginger can block inflammatory agents from ever reaching your cells and works to soothe pain and inflammation related to chronic conditions like arthritis. When taken regularly, ginger can also help boost immunity and improve resistance to environmental toxins.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is more than a winter-time spice – it’s a potent anti-inflammatory! Thanks to a high concentration of disease-fighting antioxidants, you can use this sharp spice to combat symptoms of inflammation, reduce inflammation, and prevent free radicals from invading your system, thereby causing inflammation.

Cayenne

Cayenne (and other hot peppers) are known to reduce pain caused by inflammation thanks to a group of ingredients called capsaicinoids. Capsaicinoids reduce pain responses and help to target areas where inflammation may be adding pressure and causing discomfort. Delicious when added to soups, marinades, or even chocolate desserts, cayenne also delivers a powerful spicy punch in any dish.

Fish

Scientists show that fish brings unexpected benefits for inflammatory disorders. Salmon is one of the right choices. Adding salmon to a meal menu with a variety of delicious recipes can increase omega-3 fatty acids. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist to recommend the right dose for you.

Dark green vegetables

According to some studies, vitamin E plays an important role in protecting the body against inflammatory molecules called cytokines. Vitamin E can be found in dark green vegetables such as kale, spinach, broccoli, wasabi, and green collard. These vegetables, especially in kale, are rich in sulfur which helps relieve inflammation. Dark vegetables also have high concentrations of vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, iron, and disease -fighting phytochemicals.

Tea

Green tea is considered the best option. In May 2015, the International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases reported the superior anti-inflammatory effects of green tea when compared to black tea. Studies show that green tea helps reduce the pain of arthritis, as well as helping to reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Peanuts

Nuts are a source of healthy fats that help fight inflammation effectively. Walnuts have the highest concentration of omega-3 vegetable acids. Other nuts such as sunflower seeds and hazelnuts can be an alternative source because they are high in omega-3 acids. The daily menu combines nuts, fish, green vegetables and grains popular in the Mediterranean. It has been proven that this combination of foods can help prevent inflammation for at least 6 weeks.

Bonus: CBD

CBD isn’t strictly an herb – but it comes from one! CBD helps relax the body, soothing muscle aches and pains and promoting cellular regeneration. Taking CBD can reduce inflammation and make discomfort tolerable and address stress caused by chronic ailments. Boost your benefits with powerful products like turmeric CBD oil, which combines the healing power of CBD with the help of other herbal medicines for long-lasting relief. You can learn about it here.

Final Thoughts

Chronic inflammation can impact every part of your life, but you don’t have to keep searching for relief. Herbal remedies like those listed here can help reduce your symptoms and stave off flare-ups with powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Free from the side effects of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, herbal remedies can give you long-lasting relief without making significant changes to your life. It is not too difficult to fight inflammation by adding some of the nutrients recommended above. You can try mixing your food for a healthy eating menu. However, you should consume this food adequately and not excessively. Ask your doctor for the best advice.