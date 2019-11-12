4 Flexible Home Occupations for the Modern Worker

With news in 2017 declaring that, by 2020, half of the UK population is expected to be working remotely, there’s little doubt that the appeal of working from home will only continue to grow. This, combined with studies showing that working from home increases productivity, means that many of us are looking for ways to work remotely – even if this means leaving our existing jobs and working on a freelance basis from home.

In this article, therefore, LearntoTrade is helping you to explore what’s out there by detailing just 4 of hundreds of flexible job opportunities available to the modern worker that will perfectly slot into your family life, to the arguable benefit of your quality of life.

Tutor

For those of you who have special skills in an area of high-demand (and preferably have a degree in this area), why not use this to your advantage and monopolize on this skill to the benefit of a few extra pennies in your pocket?

Tutoring can be both fun and rewarding, and there are plenty of platforms out there where you can list yourself as a tutor to start earning your own money – setting your own schedule around days and times that work best for you and your family.

Editor

For those of you with a keen eye for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors, trying your hand at proofreading (also typically referred to as editing) could be the job for you. As a freelance proofreader, you’re able to pick the hours that suit you and, almost more importantly, you get to choose the projects that most excite you.

Typically, online content editors will be asked to proofread articles, blog posts, and other web copy – however, there are opportunities for those who have both a high command of the English language and experience to edit niche content such as court transcripts.

Forex trader

Known as the world’s most lucrative financial market, despite once only being available to trade on by banks and professional financers, the currency market is accessible to almost everyone, anywhere – all you need to start is a good internet connection and capital you’re willing to invest.

The forex market is open 24 hours a day, five days a week – meaning that your hours can be as flexible as you want. Of course, it is important to note that you get from it what you put into it – so be sure to learn to trade forex from industry professionals to ensure you’re equipped with all the necessary knowledge to succeed potentially. Start by trading in demo accounts and do your research before entering this at-times turbulent sphere.

Website tester

In essence, the role of a website tester does exactly what it says on the tin. Simply put, a website tester’s duties include going through a client’s website, filming themselves as they stumble across any potential issues, as well as giving honest opinions on features of the site that they like or dislike. As a result, after receiving this video footage, the client is able to fix the detected issues while you get to earn money from half an hour test of their site.

Remote, flexible jobs are ideal for family men and women, as well as for those looking to earn a second income stream alongside their existing job. Remember, though, that while some jobs don’t require a particular skill set to get started, others will – so it’s important that you do your research and choose a job best suited to both your availability, skills, and family life.