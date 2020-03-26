4 Best SodaStreams in 2020

If you are bored with plain drinking water but don’t want to shell out too much cash on store-bought carbonated bottles, SodaStream has got you covered with their array of soda makers. These simple machines will turn your ordinary tap water into a sparkling drink in a matter of seconds. To make things even better, there are plenty of flavors you can add to your drink, eliminating the need to ever spend money on soda cans in store. Just pop a CO2 tank in the back of the device, push and lock the bottle and press a button and you can enjoy your refreshing fizzy drink. SodaStream has several models on the market currently and, while similar in their basic function, they all differ in the way they operate and how they are powered. Some of them are manual, while others require electricity. We have supplied you with a detailed review of each model, so you can make an informed decision before ordering the one best suited for you and your family.

SodaStream Fizzi

SodaStream Fizzi model probably comes with the most accessories, so it provides the best bang for your buck. It comes with a Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, and three 1L carbonating bottles. The manufacturer also included two fruit drops of 40ml flavors, one lime, and one orange, so you can add some flavor to your sparkly water. As all SodaStream devices, Fizzi features snap-lock bottle technology for easy use. It is also very sleek, making sure it won’t stick out in any kitchen. Two CO2 cylinders will provide you with 60 liters of carbonated water, but only if you use the lowest setting. If you choose one of the other two carbonation levels, they won’t be able to churn out so much water. Fizzi is a manual device, so you won’t need any batteries or electric outlets to operate it.

SodaStream One Touch

SodaStream One Touch is an electric device and is compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles. It’s elegant white or black design will ensure that it looks stylish sitting on your kitchen countertop. One of the best features of One Touch is that it is incredibly fast, creating fuzzy water in a matter of seconds. Once you have placed the carbonator inside the machine, all it takes is a press of a button and a few seconds later, you can enjoy your sparkling water. The packaging includes Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker, a 60L CO2 Cylinder, and a 1L Slim Carbonating Bottle. If you want something sweeter than just water, you can get various flavors, from fruit ones to diet coke. The manufacturers state that there are over 30 flavors that can be used with One Touch. There are three carbonation presets and the product is environment-friendly, made from BPA-free plastic and it comes with a reusable plastic bottle and a two-year warranty.

SodaStream Jet

SodaStream Jet represents the most budget-friendly solution on our list, as it is very affordable. It is also the only SodaStream device that can use a massive 130-liter CO2 tank. Unfortunately, one isn’t included in the package, so you will have to purchase it separately. Together with SodaStream Jet, you will get a Mini CO2 Carbonator, which makes up to 9L of sparkling water, a 1-liter BPA-free reusable jet carbonating bottle, and a 60-liter mail-in rebate. Since the machine is manual, it will take about 30 seconds to make your fizzy drink, but you won’t need electricity or batteries to do it, just a push of your hand will do the trick.

SodaStream Source

SodaStream Source is a manual device, compatible with 1L PET, 1L Source, 0.5L Source, and 14.5 oz. / 60L carbonators. It is made of BPA-free plastic, so it is safe to use. This is one of the best, if not the best SodaStream devices you can get. It comes with several accessories: a Source Sparkling Water Maker, a mini CO2 carbonator, which makes up to 9L of sparkling water, a 1-liter BPA-free reusable source carbonating bottle, and a 60-liter mail-in rebate. These should keep you in the supply of fizzy drinks for quite some time. The devices require no electricity or batteries and the reusable bottle is very durable, despite being made of plastic, so you will help the environment with reduced plastic bottles waste. The operation is very simple, just push and lock the bottle and press the block. There are three levels of carbonation to choose from, depending on your taste.