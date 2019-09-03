4 Best Gaming Monitors Under $300 in 2019

You don’t need to spend a high amount of money in order to get a proper gaming monitor. If you are on a tight budget, there are some exceptional monitors you can get for a small amount of money. Cheaper monitors usually have smaller screens, limited versatility, and slower response time. However, you can still get a proper gaming experience from them. In order to help you with your choice, we came up with a list of monitors that you can get for less than $300 in 2019. We hope that our picks will have an influence on your future choice. Buckle up and let’s go.

ViewSonic XG2402

We will start with the best monitor on our list, ViewSonic XG2402. This is the perfect choice for customers that have a limited budget. It has a fast refresh rate, great low input lag, and exceptional response time. It is compatible with a variety of graphics cards, from older versions of NVIDIA to the newest graphic cards you can find. This device delivers a high-quality picture, but it doesn’t look as good in a room without lights.

LG 29UM69G-B

If you are a fan of widescreen monitors, you should look for this one. This LG product is a great IPS monitor that has exceptional gaming performance. Also, it has a low input lag, it supports FreeSync, and has a great response time. Like XG2402, it is not as good in a dark room because of awful black uniformity and pretty bad contrast ratio. Plus, it is not very bright, which can be a problem for those who have bright offices. However, it is a pretty good monitor for those with a tight budget.

Dell U2518D

For those who are looking for a versatile monitor, you should check out Dell U2518D. This device is a good 1440p monitor that has a great stand and wide viewing angles. Sometimes it can get very bright. Other than that, it has a superb reflection handling, and a good stand, so it is a good choice for any kind of room. However, it is not without bad sides. This monitor is not supporting VRR, and its refresh rate is not perfect, with its 60Hz. But it supports HDR, which comes as a surprise because not many monitors with HDR supports have a price tag as low as this one. It has a fast response and a low input lag.

Dell P2417H

If you are not facing your monitor directly, then you should look for Dell P2417H, which is the best IPS alternative we stumbled across. It is not as powerful as the previous monitor on our list when it comes to gaming. The reason is that is has a rather limited refresh rate of 60Hz and it doesn’t support any additional fresh rate technologies like FreeSync. But it does have a good response time and an exceptionally low input lag. It supports standard 1080p resolution, which can be a disappointment for some of the potential buyers.