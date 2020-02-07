4 Best Football Bookmakers in the World 2020

Because of popularity throughout the world, it is no surprise that football is the biggest sport in the world when it comes to betting volume. Also, there are a lot of matches that you can bet on every week and there are literally countless leagues that you can choose your matches from. Furthermore, there are so many types of bets that we can’t even start to count them.

Some of the bettors can have a serious benefit from the guidance that is provided by various websites who are talking about this topic. One of the best around there is Nostrabet.com. This is the reason we’ve decided to make a list of the best football bookmakers in the world. We assure you that our research was very thorough, and we that spend countless of ours making this list.

We’ve based our research to have the result that is telling the story about the best sports bettors in 2020. All of the bookmakers who are on our list are trustworthy and great companies that have a lot of users every day. This means that all of these are proved companies that have a lot of recognition from around the world.

Within our list, you can find all the basic information about all of them. We feel like it is important to say that our list is a ranking. However, this is just our opinion, and you don’t have to have the same thoughts as us, but we feel like you will take out some benefits of it. Without further ado, let us present you with this list of ours.

Bet365

If you ask us, Bet365 is the best betting and gaming company, by far. Without any doubt, they are the best-rounded online bookmaker that covers a wide array of sports and literally countless markets. A huge chunk of the bettors is claiming that they have very competitive odds. One of the best things about Bet365 is that they have a live stream of matches, where you can see all of the elements important for your bets. They have an exceptional welcome bonus. When it comes to football matches, we are certain that they are beating all of their competition.

They are providing their users with some of the most interesting features that can’t be found among their competition. You can select “Bet Builder” that will provide you with a possibility to create your own bet for a match of your choosing. However, the most popular feature of them all is “Cash Out”, which will offer you the possibility to return some of the money before the match is finished. Furthermore, you will find plenty of special football promotions, bonuses, and cashback offers.

Unibet

Unibet is the biggest bookmaker in Sweden and one of the best in the world. The best one in Europe without a doubt. They are offering its bettors a high variety of leagues. Even some of the smallest leagues in the world. You’d be surprised that you can find some youth leagues. Because of them coming from Sweden, you will have the option of selecting all of the lower Scandinavian leagues. Some people are saying that they have the best odds for these leagues, and we don’t have any reason not to believe in that. When it comes to the odds from other European leagues, they are pretty good.

Sometimes, they are the best you can find on the market. Like Bet365, they have a thrilling live betting, that consists of countless of streamed events. They are one of the best football bookmakers when it comes to live betting. Their website will provide you with a lot of languages that you can choose from. From our experience, this is a bookmaker that you need to try out. It doesn’t matter if you are a novice or experienced in this field.

William Hill

The third entry on this list of ours is a bookmaker that is recognized as one of the best within the betting industry. They have a tradition that spans more than a century, and they are constantly recognized as one of the best in the industry. However, it doesn’t have the best interface of them all, but we don’t feel like this is a perk that influences the final product. They will provide you with some of the best offers from the market. They are usually the best offers from other bookmakers.

It is very simple and very effective. It’s a paradox, but it is the truth, believe it or not. When it comes to the football markets, their offer is pretty special. Among other special offers, you can find promotions like “Acca Bet Boost”, “Golden Goal”, and “Enhanced Odds” when it comes to some special events. We really feel that you need to take a look at these football bookmakers. You will have an excellent time with it, that is without a doubt.

Betfair

Betfair is the biggest online betting exchange and has probably the biggest betting community in the world. It completely revolutionized the world of betting when they decided let their bettors to compete against each other. Maybe it doesn’t sound so impressive today, but believe us, back then it was a really big thing. Like almost all of the biggest bookmakers in the world, they have the possibility of “Cash Out” if the results are not going in your favor.

Placing a bet looks pretty much like it is with other bookmakers. But the difference is that you will have an insight into your odds, which means that you can act like a bookmaker. Betfair will provide you with more control over your betting, more than any other bookmakers on the market. By taking control over the odds, you can increase your odds to be 20% better than odds that were fixed by the bookmakers. However, this depends heavily on the liquidity of the market you choose.