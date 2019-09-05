4 Best Corded Stick Vacuums for Your House

In recent years, corded stick vacuum cleaner`s popularity has increased significantly. They represent the perfect mix of vacuum cleaner that doesn’t require battery recharging and suitability which provides quick cleaning. There is one more important fact that needs pointing out. The best-corded stick vacuums available on the market proved to be better than their counterparts who are cordless.

This is obvious especially in terms of durability, performance, and functionality. Besides having the advantage of not running out of power, they are lightweight and pretty handy for everyday use. Plus, the storage is not complicated at all because of the size of vacuums. Also, most of them have a HEPA filter which makes them perfect for people who suffer from certain allergies. Now, we are going to present you with the best-corded stick vacuums available on the market.

Shark Flex DuoClean

The best device on our list is a vacuum that comes from “Shark” company. We consider it the best on the market, not only because it has the necessary qualifications, but also for being cheaper than many devices that, in all honesty, are not better in almost any term. With this device, you will get an Anti-Allergen Complete seal tech which has the task of trapping the dust and allergens. This makes it perfect for people who have problems with allergies. 99.9 of dust and allergens are going to be sealed.

Besides trapping allergens, you can find around your house, it can trap plant spores, pet allergens, pollen, and many more. Also, this device has noise reduction technology, which will make vacuuming carpets and floors a pleasant and quiet experience. Plus, it’s lightweight, so you will not have any problems with maneuvering. You can use it for cleaning stairs, furniture, and any other surface that comes to your mind. It is especially handy for cleaning surfaces that are hard to reach by standard vacuums.

Features

Motor Power: 5A

Cord: Thirty feet

Weight: 9.8 Ibs

Design: Handheld/Upright

Warranty: Five years

Pros

Long power cord

Lightweight

Traps the allergens inside

Cons

Bad for long carpet vacuuming

iTvanilla Vac-C1

iTvanile designed this corded stick vacuum with pet owners in mind most definitely. This device has a pretty strong engine, which makes it perfect for collecting pet hairs who stuck on upholsteries or deep carpets. Because of its HEPA filter, this vacuum cleaner can take care of small dust particles, which are usually not visible on the first sight. Its smart cable system makes appliance storage so easy. One more addition is a stainless-steel that makes cleaning this device a piece of cake.

Also, the 180-degree brush makes this vacuum perfect for cleaning under the sofa and any other furniture that you have in your household. Because of the cyclone technology, you will get a consistent suction power which will transform you home-cleaning methods totally. You should have in mind that this device is not suitable for deep and thick rugs, but you will hardly find a better one for vacuuming hard floors.

Features

Motor Power: 600W

Cord: Nineteen point six feet

Weight: 5.6 Ibs

Design: Handheld/Upright

Warranty: One year

Pros

Handy

Long cord

Good for pet hair removal

Cons

Bad for deep rugs

Fuller Brush Spiffy Maid

Fuller brush spiffy maid is a corded stick vacuum cleaner that earned exceptional score when it was tested on hardwood floors. This makes it the best possible choice for these kinds of surfaces. However, it doesn’t do such a good job when it comes to pet hair removal from low-pile carpets. This vacuum moves on the floor without any kind of effort, and picks all kinds of dust and debris in the process, leaving nothing behind. The size of the debris doesn’t matter by the way.

Fuller`s vacuum cleaner features a telescopic handle, which makes the maneuvering much easier than with a plethora of other vacuums. Like it is the case with almost all vacuums on our list, this device features a HEPA filter, so you will not have to worry about allergens. Also, this HEPA filter is washable, so it is pretty easy to keep in the best possible shape. The cord is pretty long too, so it will not give you problems while you are vacuuming your household. In the end, you should look at the motor, which is pretty powerful with its 9 amp.

Features

Motor Power: 9A

Cord: Thirty feet

Weight: 9.8 Ibs

Design: Upright

Warranty: One year

Pros

Washable filter

Long cord

Exceptional for hardwood floor vacuuming

Cons

Bad for removing pet hair

Doesn’t pivot

Eureka Blaze 3-in-1

The main quality of Eureka Blaze is its versatility. This quality sets it apart from a majority of other corded vacuum cleaners. This means that you can use this vacuum in three different ways: as a stick vacuum, a stair vacuum cleaner, and as a hand-held cleaner. These appliances come as a great solution for cleaning larger amounts of debris easier than ever before. Also, the engine does a great job of preventing dust or pollen from exiting the vacuum cleaner. It weighs only four pounds.

This device has an exceptional filtration system, who is at the same time washable. So, this makes it the perfect choice for people for have problems with allergies. Because of 18 feet long cord, you will not have to stop and look for a power source while you are in the cleaning process, which makes the process much easier. Because of its 2A motor, you will not have to worry about your electricity bill next month. Also, because of its swivel-steering, you will do vacuuming with the highest possible maneuverability and efficiency.

Features

Motor Power: 2A

Cord: Eighteen feet

Weight: 4 Ibs

Design: Handheld/Upright/Stairs Vacuum

Warranty: One year

Pros

Economical motor

Versatile

Lightweight

Price

Cons