Honey, Dinner is Printed

Currently, there are 7.8 billion people on Earth and rising. Predictions are that there will be 10 billion living humans on this planet by 2050. So, we have to talk about sustainability. Scientists across the world are working around the clock trying to figure out how to provide enough food and drinking water for all of us.

Meet Novameat. The company developed a product, a 3D steak, and they say that it has flavor and texture of real beef.

Many of us are having a hard time switching to a vegan diet only, if trying at all. Now, there is a solution in the form of 3D plant-based steak, made mostly of peas, rice protein and algae fibers. They are hoping that restaurants will be open-minded enough to put it on their menus. We are yet to see.

They also announced their next step – printed pork.

Or we could just eat carton.