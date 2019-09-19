3 Tips for Planning an Amazing Bachelorette Party

Has your best friend asked you to be her maid of honor? If so, this prestigious role in the wedding is going to add an additional responsibility on your plate. Not only do you get to be the right-hand woman for the bride on her big day, but you’re also responsible for planning the most amazing bachelorette party ever.

After you help her discover the perfect wedding dress, you can then begin to focus on planning this exciting event. But if you've never planned this party before, you might have any ideas to get the ball rolling.

To help you get started and well on your way, we’re going to share our favorite bachelorette party planning tips with you below. Please use these suggestions to plan an amazing event for the beautiful bride to be. Or use them as a springboard to come up with your own ideas.

Whether you’re hosting a fabulous backyard bachelorette party or a party of a different type, just know that these tips will really come in handy during the planning stages.

1. Don’t Overschedule the Bachelorette Party

It doesn’t matter if you’re planning this party overseas or one in the bride’s hometown. One of the biggest mistakes maids of honor make is they overschedule the event. This can lead to having too busy a schedule instead of giving the group an opportunity to enjoy life and party at the spur of the moment.

Are you a detailed oriented type? There’s nothing wrong with setting up a detailed itinerary. And there’s nothing wrong with planning wonderful activities for this incredible event. Just try to avoid planning too many things and cramming too much into a single evening. Otherwise, you’ll be scrambling for time and barely have enough time to get everything done.

Believe it or not, people are always running late to bachelorette parties. So you definitely have to leave additional time, in the beginning, to give everyone enough time to show up. Just make sure your schedule is flexible enough to accommodate everyone in attendance and avoid overscheduling at all costs.

2. Always Have a Backup Plan in Place

Even the best-laid plans tend to fall apart at the last moment. Nothing seems to go perfectly in this life no matter how hard we try. And even though you may have planned the most amazing and absolutely perfect bachelorette party, the odds are against you that something will end up going completely wrong.

As an example, let’s say that an important member of the wedding party is flying in from out of town. Guess what? It turns out that their flight was delayed and they aren’t going to be able to show up to the bachelorette party on time.

This can throw off your entire schedule and the bride will be very upset if this person isn’t in attendance. So if the original plan is no longer going to be a viable option, you may have to go with your backup plan instead.

3. Try Not to Underestimate Your Expenses

You should know that bachelorette parties can get really expensive. Have you ever been to one where it seems like you’re constantly handing out cash to help pay for everything? You’re not alone because many of us have had this experience.

Instead of going overboard, it’s best to sit down with the bride and set a budget ahead of time. And then you can talk to everyone on the guest list to make sure they can afford to pay within the designated price range. Once this is all set up, you need to stick to your plan and try not to go over by paying for additional expenses.

Remember, the bachelorette party is about getting together with close friends and family members. So come up with ideas for low-cost or free activities and mix them in with some of the more exciting paid activities.

Bottom Line

Planning the perfect bachelorette party can be a lot of fun. But it’s also an important responsibility nonetheless. Use the suggestions shared today and you’ll have no trouble organizing an incredible bachelorette party for the bride and everyone else in attendance.