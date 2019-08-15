25 Best Drinking Songs

Music is life, music is something that helps get through the day. Music entertains us, and music has a therapeutical influence on us. Different people love different music, and everyone has their favorite song or songs. Sometimes we listen to happy songs, sometimes we listen to sad songs, sometimes we listen to a song about love, about friendship, about breakups, about life. But there are also many songs about drinking, and people love them. These songs can be happy, they can be sad, and they can be funny. Drinking and alcohol have been an inspiration for many artists, and these songs are great to listen on many occasions. Whether you are celebrating something, or you are sad and you need to drown your sadness. Or you just want to have fun while you are drinking with your friends. Music and drinking go perfect together.

We made a list of the best drinking songs, so you can make a playlist for the next time you throw a big party, or you just need something that will soothe your wounds.

“Bubbles in My Beer” by Bob Wills

This song is very old, but it is still pretty good. If you want to cheer up, don’t listen to this song because it is a bit depressing, but if you don’t have a problem with that then this is going to be your favorite drinking song.

“Warm Beer and Cold Women” by Tom Waits

Tom Waits is a legend, and this song is also legendary. We don’t like warm beer and cold women, but we do like this song.

“Whiskey Girl” by Gillian Welch

Another not too happy song, but there are times when songs like this one are needed. And when those times come, play this song and drink some whiskey.

“Too Drunk To Dream” by the Magnetic Fields

This song can be called a lit depressing, but it is a masterpiece. The music and the lyrics are so deep if you are able to listen to them closely.

“Have a Drink on Me” by AC/DC

This song came to life just months after the band frontman Bon Scott was found dead from alcohol poisoning. That didn’t stop the band from releasing this iconic song. Learn from his mistakes, and drink responsibly.

“I Like Beer” by Tom T. Hall

Simple as that, we like beer. And everybody that likes beer will like this song.

“Cold Gin” by Kiss

Maybe cold gin isn’t something that you like but just think about cold gin in some tasty cocktails. Yes, yummy. This song was released in 1974 and it’s still gold.

“What Good Can Drinkin’ Do” by Carolyn Wonderland

We ask ourselves the same. This song can be pretty educational and also a good drinking song if you want to drown your sadness.

“Beer Run” by Todd Snider

Maybe you would never think that a country song can be a great party song, but it can. Just play this song on a party, and see what happens.

“I Drink Alone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Another oldie, but goldie. We believe that there isn’t a person on this planet who doesn’t know about this song.

“Drunken Lullabies” by Flogging Molly

Like the name of this song indicates it, this song is a lullaby, but a drunken one. A very famous drinking song, the one that makes you dance to it.

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

If you have ever tried to find the reason to start drinking early, this song is great for that. It explains to you that it’s five o’clock somewhere and that you don’t need to worry.

“Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)” by the Doors

Did you know that this song was originally performed by a chorus of prostitutes? But the Doors made a cover of the song in 1966 and it made the song very popular.

“Tequila” by The Champs

What’s better than tequila in hot summer nights? Drinking tequila and dancing to this song.

“Lilac Wine” by Nina Simone

This song was originally made in 1950, and many artists made their version of it. But the best one is this by Nina Simone, from 1966. Listen to it for yourself and you will agree with us.

“Gin & Juice” by Snoop Dogg

Another song about gin, but this time it’s a rap song. If you don’t like Kiss, and you are into rap and gin, you will love this song.

“Cheers (Drink to That)” by Rihanna

We needed to include this song too. Because if we are choosing a good drinking song, then there should be one with the word “Cheers” in the lyrics.

“Drunk in Love” by Beyoncé

Here is a fairly new song. Many will say that it is just a catchy song about love, but we think it’s a catchy song about getting drunk with someone you love.

“Nightrain” by Guns N’ Roses

This song isn’t about a train, it’s about booze. Many people are confused with the lyrics but do listen to it for yourself and try to decipher the meaning.

“Cherry Wine” by Nas feat. Amy Winehouse

Maybe not the most famous song by Amy Winehouse, but it’s definitely one of the best collaborations she had. It’s perfect to listen to when you are drinking some sweet wine.

“Drunk Girls” by LCD Soundsystem

This song is described as dumb, but sometimes dumb songs are perfect to drink to them. Try it for yourself and see.

“Cigarettes & Alcohol” by Oasis

The title of this song is pretty straightforward. What goes the best together, cigarettes and alcohol, simple as that. Perfect song for listening while chilling and drinking.

“Summer Wine” by Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood

A perfect song you need to listen while drinking that cold wine on those hot summer nights. A song for relaxing while drinking and dreaming, and also for learning that you can’t always trust people while you are drunk. There is also a version by Ville Valo & Natalia Avelon if you are a fan of them maybe.

“Whiskey In The Jar” by Thin Lizzy

This is a traditional Irish folk song, and both Metallica and The Pogues and The Dubliners made their version of this song. But many agree that the best version is this one from Thin Lizzy. If you like the other version better, you can listen to them.

“Sunday Morning Coming Down,” Johnny Cash

A man who was known for loving his liquor. This song is perfect for the end of this list, and it is also perfect for the end of a night out. Also, it is perfect for the morning after a night out, when you are trying to figure out what were you doing the night before.

Hope you like the list we made, and that the next time you are drinking you will listen to one of these songs or all of them. But never forget to drink responsibly, and never drink and drive. Take care and enjoy your liquor.