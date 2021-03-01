21 Savage Net Worth 2021 – England’s Troublesome Star

Sheyaa Bin Abraham- Joseph or 21 Savage is an English rapper, who was thought to be American for a long time. He rose to fame after releasing mixtapes and EP’s in 2015 and 2016. He collaborated with many famous artists like Offset, Lil Yachty, and Ty Dolla Sign among many.

He is also famous for his off-stage antics which helped with his popularization among young people. 21 Savage is also known for his charity work and many campaigns to help poor children.

Early Life

21 Savage was born on 22nd of October, 1992 in London, England. His parents we of Dominican and Haitian descent. He has twin sisters Kyra and Jayda Davis. His parents separated early in his life so he had to move with his mother to Atlanta, Georgia when he was 7.

When Savage was in seventh grade, he was banned from every school in DeKalb County School District because of gun possession. He went to schools around the Atlanta metropolitan area before being sent to a youth detention center.

Not too long after that, 21 Savage dropped out of school and joined a local street gang Bloods. He became a full- time drug dealer. He was also active in other criminal activities like robbery and car theft. On his 21st birthday, he was involved in a shootout where he was wounded 6 times.

Career

21 Savage released his debut album in July 2017 called Issa Album. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and had one of his most famous songs , “Bank Account.” He appeared on Post Malone‘s song “Rockstar.” which was No. 1 single. In December 2018, 21 Savage released his second album, I Am > I Was. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

2018 brought a Billboard Music Award for 21 Savage for top rap song “Rockstar.” In the same year, he also won an MTV Video Music Award for Song of the year for “Rockstar.” He was nominated for a Grammy award in 2019 but came just close to winning it.

21 Savage is widely popular in the rap industry but he has his critics. He faces criticism over his style of rapping, which is often called “mumble rap.” 21 Savage told Rolling Stone magazine that people are criticizing him because they don’t want to see him succeed and that they are jealous “I don’t feel like nobody who they say [is] mumble rap mumbles,” he said. “They don’t understand my slang or my accent. They don’t know how to categorize it, ’cause it’s art. They’re just trying to bring it down.”

Controversy

21 Savage was involved in a huge controversy when he was accused of residing in the United States illegally. He was arrested on February 2019 by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE officials stated that 21 Savage is a citizen of the United Kingdom. They added that he came to the United States in July 2005 but did not leave the country in time.

Although the rapper claims to be from Atlanta, the immigration officials say differently. This came as a shock to many of his fans and caused a stir among media. Media people who work for Savage said “We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

Net Worth

21 Savage earns most of his money from album sales and collaboration with other artists. He also owns all of his master recordings. In 2021, 21 Savage’s net worth is around $21 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth