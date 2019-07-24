2019 eSports Games That You Should Give a Try

While gaming consoles from Xbox and PlayStation are still great to have, gamers and even non-gamers easily resort to their mobile phones when they want to entertain themselves. In fact, there are around 2.4 billion people globally who are expected to play mobile games this year.

Not only RPGs are becoming big when it comes to mobile gaming, but sports mobile gamers are also becoming huge. Sports lovers can now play in tournaments on their mobile phones and even compete with other players.

Playing sports in the form of video games is now a great experience, thanks to technology. You can now play in or with your favorite teams or compete in tournaments on your own in the comfort of your home.

Esports or electronic sports include different games like basketball, baseball, and football. Fans don’t even need to play to be able to enjoy any eSports.

Esports or electronic sports include different games like basketball, baseball, and football. Fans don't even need to play to be able to enjoy any eSports. You can easily root for your favorite eSports teams on many websites where you can also play online games and virtual sports.

If you want to know the latest trending esports games that you can download with your smartphone, here are some of them that should be worthy of your time.

Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2019

Konami’s PES 2019 is a popular choice for soccer fanatics to play on gaming consoles. However, this doesn’t disappoint when played on a mobile device.

While a lot of games originally made for consoles are rarely similar when played on a mobile device, PES promises to be different. The gameplay on the mobile device is very similar to how it is when played on a gaming console.

What’s great is that this is a free game that you can download. You can play against your friends and its users worldwide too. Soccer fans can enjoy this game as their favorite legendary players like Beckham, Zico, and Romario.

Clash Royale

A strategic game never gets old and Clash Royale has quickly become a favorite of many mobile users out there. This is another game from Supercell, the creators of Clash of Clan, which is a big hit worldwide.

In this game, you can go against different players worldwide. The main objective here is to destroy your opponents’ towers and to do so, you’ll need to strategize and make your army strong enough.

This is also free to download but it includes in-app purchases. Aside from competing with other players at home, there are also tournaments that you can join in as soon as you already master this game. These are tournaments that you attend so that you can compete with others in person.

FIFA 19

EA’s FIFA 19 is another great game for soccer fans out there. Like PES, this was also originally created for gaming consoles. Like PES, this will also allow you to create your own team or play as your favorite soccer player.

You can also compete at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 when you qualify. This is one of the tournament events that EA holds yearly. The top 60 players on the leaderboard are the ones who can compete in this tournament.

Do note that FIFA 19 is downloadable for free but has in-app purchases. This is what separates the gaming experience between PES 2019 and FIFA 19. However, its gameplay is still worth a try if you’d love to play soccer on your mobile device.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

This was first known as an online game before it invaded mobile gaming. PUBG is simply one of the most popular eSports out there when it comes to the action genre. PUBG Mobile lets you customize the controls and layout of your buttons.

This is what you should play if you’re into Counter-Strike back in the day. You can play against your friends or other players worldwide. Due to its popularity, PUBG Corp. has also started holding yearly competitions.

The first of this year was held in January and it consisted of three phases with two global events. Players from North America, Europe, Korea, Latin America, and parts of Southeast Asia competed against each other.

This competition is no joke as last year, PUBG’s first major tournament was held in Berlin. The prize pool was for $2 million, and last year’s winner was team Gen. G Gold from South Korea. This year, the $2 million is just the initial prize pool. The tournament is expected to end in October of this year as well.